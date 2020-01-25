This is an unusual topic for a column, but it is simply too entertaining of a story to pass up.
Late last week, most of the toilets at the Enterprise-Journal stopped flushing as enthusiastically as they usually do. They still worked, but it was obvious there was a blockage in the building’s drainage line.
It was not our first one. About two years ago, Bill Wall of Roto Rooter removed a can of chewing tobacco from the pipe. A few months ago, honest to God, he found a pair of men’s underwear in the line.
Bill had done his work through one of our bathrooms. This time, because the last blockage had been such a short time ago, we decided to go in through our drainage pipe’s exterior clean-out valve.
Of course, we couldn’t find it. Over many years on the east side of our building, azalea bushes and other growth had covered it.
So on Saturday, Ricky Sterling, who works through Covington’s Hardware, came in with a trackhoe and his plumbing equipment. He found the valve in about 10 minutes, removed a two-foot cluster of azalea roots and other growth from around it, and sent his cable into the four-inch drain.
On Monday morning, longtime employee Keith Hux came in and announced, with a bit of dramatic flair, that the drainage line had been blocked by a word that is making its first appearance in anything I’ve ever written.
Tampons. There, I said it.
On the bright side, that was a more logical explanation for a blocked drainage line than a can of tobacco or a pair of underwear. Even so, the only reply I could muster was, “I thought they were disposable.”
Apparently they are not. They are supposed to be disposed in other ways. I do not intend to take a poll, but I suspect a lot of women just flush them. Can’t blame them one bit. I surely would do the same thing.
Let me stop here before somebody gets a great idea for a prank. A few years ago, when somebody was stealing toilet paper from the building, several readers sent me rolls in sympathy and humor. That was quite funny, and they turned out to be quite useful.
But there is no need to send me any tampons, OK?
I have chuckled about this all week. One person suggested that I post a tampon disposal notice on the door to the ladies’ room. It would have been a fun note to write, but ultimately I decided not to.
Enforcement might have been a bit of a problem, don’t you think? Besides, I am in the middle of setting up an expanded no-smoking policy for outside our building, and that’s enough management of personal activities for now.
But I did decide to call Sterling to see if this is an unusual problem.
“That happens a lot,” he said. “Usually at businesses, places with multiple people. It happens a good bit. I’d say in a year’s time I clean lines blocked by those about 12 times.
“And I have gotten a lot of prophylactics out also.”
From talking to Sterling, it’s obvious that he and his fellow plumbers have a good bit of job security. A four-inch-wide drainage pipe is pretty big. It is the standard size for commercial buildings, but there is always another clog to remove.
Sterling said this most often happens at a joint in the pipeline. Something solid that probably shouldn’t be in the line, like a tobacco can or some underwear, gets caught on the joint. Other stuff gets trapped by it and pretty soon you need a plumber.
Actually, I did learn a few things besides the location of our clean-out valve.
Business manager Kim Golden searched the internet and found that the tampon gets its name from the French word for “plug.” I guess that makes sense.
And Sterling, who knows all about pipes, explained the difference between our 1980s cast-iron drainage pipe and the modern DWV piping. That stands for drain, waste and vent, and it’s designed to keep matter moving through the pipe more smoothly. Which apparently is something our pipe needs to do better.
On the other hand, by the time this particular blockage develops again, I should be long retired.
Meanwhile, in my single moment of seriousness, it’s time for science and technology to come up with a disposable product. That’s a lot better than expecting employers to create disposal policies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.