News last week that Mississippi legislators voted to relax the law on buying certain cold and sinus medication interested me because I remember being totally annoyed when they restricted the stuff in 2010.
For much of my life, sinus headaches have been a nuisance. And my go-to medicine was Sudafed, as it was for many of you.
The first time I got the medicine was about 1975, when it was new and required a prescription. Over the years, Sudafed became so popular that its producer came up with all sorts of variations for this problem or that problem.
In the 2000s, my favorite was in a box with purple stripes on it. I just called it Sudafed Purple, and when I had a headache, that stuff would make it go away.
Sudafed’s magic ingredient was pseudoephedrine, described on Wikipedia as a decongestant that shrinks blood vessels in nasal passages. The pseudoephedrine was so good that somebody figured out it was useful in cooking crystal meth, a powerful illegal drug that has messed up a lot of lives around here and in many of rural areas.
So in 2010 the Mississippi Legislature responded by banning over-the-counter sales of any medication containing pseudoephedrine or its first cousin, just-plain ephedrine. You had to have a prescription to get them.
I wrote a column griping about it in February of that year. Mississippi, it turns out, was the second state to restrict pseudoephedrine sales in an effort to deter meth chefs. In due time, many states did the same thing.
I got at least one prescription for Suda-fed after the new law took effect, but that was a pain. I tried Sudafed’s over-the-counter replacement, which used another drug with a jumbled spelling, phenylephrine. But it was not nearly as effective. I switched years ago to anything that sounded like it was worth a try.
Here’s the interesting thing: In recent years I haven’t gotten nearly as many sinus headaches, and when I do, the other stuff seems to work.
A rising number of my aches and pains are about growing old — neck, knees, things like that. And caffeine headaches are a real thing. I cannot count the number of times a quick jolt of Mountain Dew or Coke has done the job.
Anyway, it turns out that even the manufacturers of illegal drugs know how to innovate. Once their crystal meth ingredients became harder to get, they found other stuff that reportedly is cheaper and more available.
It’s one more sad example of how so many people crave a fix of some kind, whether it’s drugs, alcohol, cigarettes or gambling — all the “sinful” stuff. I am lucky that mine is limited to soft drinks. And Mardi Gras parades. And Pac-Man on my cell phone. And reporting or editing an exciting news story on deadline.
So this week, because ephe-drine and pseudoephedrine are no longer widely used to make illegal drugs, the Legislature removed the prescription requirement for medication that includes either one. If the governor approves, you will have to buy them from “behind the counter” rather than over the counter, though.
I’ll probably buy some Sudafed if it still uses pseudoephedrine. But hopefully my sinus headache days will remain behind me.
As an aside, if the topic of drug addiction interests you, I saw a fascinating movie about it right before all this came up.
It’s called “The Panic in Needle Park,” about a little spot in Manhattan where heroin users congregated. Its official name is Sherman Square, after the Civil War general
Based on a 1966 book, the 1971 movie was Al Pacino’s first starring role, a year before he became famous in “The Godfather.”
This had to be one of the first movies to dive deeply into drug addiction. You see the whole process — the money men bagging the heroin for distribution, the users going through contortions to inject themselves. It’s all horrible.
Just as interesting, Kitty Winn, who played Pacino’s girlfriend, stole the movie from him as she sunk into addiction and prostitution. What most struck me about her is that 50 years later, we are still trying to solve the same problems.
