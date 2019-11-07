Here’s an important assignment for the mostly-new Pike County Board of Supervisors that will take office in 2020: Pay somebody to take a hard look at the county’s election computer system with an eye on an upgrade that can get the votes counted faster.
It took five hours after the polls closed Tuesday to get Pike County’s final results in. At 10:15 p.m. that night, results from only 10 or 11 of the county’s 25 precincts had been made public. If the computers cannot work any faster than that, we might as well go back to hand counting the ballots.
Equipment malfunctions will always happen, and maybe that’s what caused the delay with reporting Tuesday night’s results. But this is the sort of problem that leaves the public disenchanted. There is no doubt many residents of Pike County went to bed Tuesday without knowing the final results of local elections.
Less than 13,000 people voted in Pike County this week. It should not be too difficult to find a voting system that can prevent tampering, record the votes accurately during the daytime and report the results quickly that night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.