While interviewing a Census Bureau official this week, we talked about the history of the population count that the U.S. Constitution requires every 10 years.
“Up through 1950, the primary way we conducted a census was to come to a house, sit down with a family and collect the information,” said Marilyn Stephens, the bureau’s assistant regional census manager in Atlanta.
“In 1960, we started self-response. We mailed a questionnaire and you sent it back to us. Here we are now in the 21st century, and we’re online, by phone — we have so many ways to self respond.”
That house-to-house thing back in the good old days must have been a fun job. Stephens’ history lesson reminded me of an online search I made several years ago that uncovered handwritten census information for my father’s family in 1910.
The list of residents on Iberville Street in New Orleans included my then-3-year-old dad, his younger sister Mabel and their parents, John Ryan and Anna Part Ryan. My dad’s brother Sheldon was not in this one since he wasn’t born until 1914.
I don’t know what percentage of Americans got counted in the census 110 years ago, but it has to be larger than it is now. Stephens said only 63% of American households have supplied census information. In Mississippi, only 58% have done it, and the response rate in this area’s six counties is even lower.
Rural areas, which includes most of Mississippi, tend to have lower participation rates, and that is definitely the case this year.
Lincoln County leads this part of the state with 57% of households responding to the census. Walthall County is second at 53%, followed by Pike at 52, Lawrence 47, Amite 44 and Franklin 37.
So there is some counting to be done in Mississippi. And it needs to be done soon: Stephens said census workers have been going door to door in recent weeks, but visits to homes that have not responded will end next week. The Census Bureau expects to wind up all of its counting by the end of September.
The coronavirus has made this year’s census different from all others, but Stephens said there are so many ways to respond that it shouldn’t be a problem for anyone.
“You can do this during a TV commercial,” she said. And she is correct.
The census went out in the mail back in March. It included instructions for entering information online. I did it that way and it took less than five minutes.
Door-to-door work started in March as well, but the virus halted it until early May.
Unless a counter comes to your house, the best ways to provide information are in a phone call or through the internet.
Phone: 844-330-2020. You will talk to a real person, not a recording.
Online: Go to the website www.my2020census.gov.
There is the usual litany of reasons to add your information to the census. But most of it boils down to money.
“There is more than $675 billion annually that will be allocated based on these numbers,” Stephens said. “That’s $7 trillion over a decade.”
An e-mail that arrived this week put the census in a different context.
Suzanne McCormick, the national president of the United Way, noted that millions of people have taken to the streets of America to protest for racial justice.
“But real change will only take place when these demands become public policy,” she wrote. “The racial inequities that undermine our nation can never be addressed unless you fill out the census and join the fight for social justice.”
That’s a good point. And conversely, if you like things the way they are, your incentive to participate in the census is to be counted as well.
Stephens worries that Millennial households, for ages 18 to 34, won’t see the importance of participating.
“Think of how old they were 10 years ago,” she said. “They would have been ages 8 to 24. This is the first questionnaire for a lot of them.”
That prompted a text message to my three kids, ages 31, 29 and 25, to see if they had done their civic duty. I admit that it was a surprise when all three said they had.
“I did it online last week,” wrote Audrey, our youngest. “It was pretty fun to fill out!”
But the most entertaining answer came from John, the oldest. When I told him I was amazed that he and his siblings had participated, he texted back, “We’re Millennials. We know what to do.”
