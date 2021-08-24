Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves stared into cameras during a news conference and said he is not advancing any political agenda in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic as the state experiences a sharp rise in new cases and hospitalizations.
“There are those on the right who would like me to make masks and vaccines into a political battle,” Reeves said Thursday. “There are those on the left, including most of the reporters in this room, who really want to make political hay and grow their Twitter platform because I will not issue mandate after mandate after mandate.
“Let me be clear,” he said. “I do not give a damn about any political agenda.”
Reeves was speaking to about a dozen reporters and photographers in the room, at least that many journalists on a video conference and an audience of thousands watching on a Facebook livestream.
The governor made his declaration about not promoting any political agenda only three weeks after he stood in front of a conservative audience at the Neshoba County Fair and used us-versus-them rhetoric to criticize the Centers for Disease Control for changing its guidance on masking.
Reeves spoke at the fair July 29, two days after the CDC reversed course and said that even people vaccinated against COVID-19 should wear masks indoors — a decision announced as the highly contagious delta variant of the virus was spreading.
Reeves called the CDC decision “foolish.”
“It reeks of political panic so as to appear they are in control,” Reeves said during his speech to an outdoor audience, emphasizing “they.”
“It has nothing — let me say that again — it has nothing to do with rational science,” Reeves said. “In Mississippi, we believe in freedom.”
According to WJTV-TV, Reeves told reporters after his speech at the fair: “I don’t think you’re going to see any school district mandate masks in schools. I think if you start seeing them do that, the parents will erupt, and they should.”
Since late July, Mississippi has jumped to the top of a list that makes public health officials cringe. Last week, Mississippi passed Louisiana to become the state with the highest per-capita rate of new COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 case tracker.
