It was a pleasant surprise last month when McComb got favorable treatment in a story in The New York Times.
Mississippi rarely looks good in the national media. But in a Feb. 3 real estate story that compared three homes for sale with an asking price of about $550,000, it was clear that the one on Old Liberty Road just south of McComb was the best deal.
The two-story Greek revival home, built in 1957, was owned for many years by Dr. Shade Quin and his family. The home itself is 3,600 square feet, and the property includes a barn and 41 acres.
The other two homes were in larger cities. In Madison, Wis., a 1956 house of 2,200 square feet was for sale for $549,000. And in Gloucester, Mass., a 1900 colonial of 1,892 square feet was offered for $550,000.
The McComb house easily won the battle of price per square foot — and the privacy of 41 acres makes it an even better deal. But the difference in property taxes was even more shocking.
The tax paid in 2019 on the McComb property was $2,573, though the Times noted that would be lower with a homestead exemption.
Property owners across Pike County love to gripe about taxes, and it is true that they have risen noticeably in recent years. But this comparison indicated it could be a lot worse.
The home in Wisconsin paid $8,836 in taxes — more than three times the McComb assessment. The Massachusetts home paid $4,917.
Chuck Paulk, the Cabin & Creek Real Estate owner who listed the McComb home, said he started hearing about the story locally within a few days of its online publication. Best of all, the story led to a sale.
“It came out on a Wednesday, and we actually contracted that property for sale the following Friday,” Paulk said. “I had never talked to these people. They bought the house sight unseen out of Dallas.
“She’s from Alabama, he’s from Texas, he is a petroleum engineer, and they decided that Mississippi was halfway in between,” Paulk added.
That’s all good for anybody thinking of selling our homes for a cool half a million. But in Pike County, that’s not too many. Fear not — Paulk said there’s a surprising amount of homebuying going on.
“People are recognizing location,” he said. “The real estate market has never been hotter. This is even better than after Katrina.
“I am working seven days a week now. This is insane. People are beginning to appreciate the lifestyle and the culture and where we are.”
Paulk worried last year that the coronavirus would damage the real estate business.
“I could not have been more wrong,” he remarked. “It actually increased our business. As soon as things started moving last May, it was wide open.
“We could sell any $200,000 home we get. We just don’t have the inventory. The good news for property owners is that values are going up, and they have been stagnant for years.”
Typically, people who move to this area come from South Louisiana. The Dallas couple, along with one from Miami who Paulk said recently chose McComb because it’s small and quiet, are far rarer.
This is all good news. If a few families per year like what they see in Pike County, it will make a difference over time. But there are still things that need improvement.
The most obvious would be more buyers for lower-priced homes. I suspect this segment of the real estate market is not as active as the high end.
Paulk also would like to see local leaders invest more in infrastructure — roads, utilities, even a general upgrade in appearance. The goal should be to compete with towns like Brookhaven and, on the Louis-iana North Shore, Covington, Mandeville and Abita Springs.
“I’m a realist when people ask me questions, but I am an advocate,” Paulk said. “I live here by choice.”
Most of us choose to live here, too. And it’s so easy for all of us to get hung up on the problems facing local governments. But when things are tough, like they have been for a while, we need to remember that we still can build on some positives.
The New York Times reporter, Paulk said, was amazed by the relatively low property taxes. This is one competitive advantage we should not overlook.
