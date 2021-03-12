At $1.13 billion, timber is the third biggest agricultural crop in Mississippi, behind poultry/eggs at $2.16 billion and soybeans at $1.21 billion.
There are 125,000 timber landowners with 19.7 million acres. That’s two-thirds of the total acreage in the state.
So when lumber prices go through the roof, it’s big news in Mississippi. Recently lumber prices hit $982 per 1,000 board feet. That’s 3.7 times higher than the 52-week low. Lumber prices have hovered around $300 MBF for the last 15 years.
The lumber cost increase is hurting homebuilders, adding something like $17,000 to the average cost of a new home.
Housing starts peaked at 2.2 million a year in 2007 then dropped to 0.5 million after the financial crisis of 2007, which was caused by a collapse in housing prices. In 2020, housing starts were 1.5 million. That’s equal to the 40-year average from 1960 to 2000.
Studies estimate that 2 million houses a year need to be built for the next three decades to replace dilapidated ones. That would increase demand for lumber and pine trees.
Stumpage, which is the price of standing timber and the right to harvest it, has increased as well, but nothing compared to the lumber price increase. That means Mississippi timber owners are not yet reaping the benefits of the lumber price boom.
The problem is apparently an excess supply of stumpage. 25 years ago, stumpage prices were two to three times higher than today, fueling a boom in pine acreage. Adding fuel to the fire, federal conservation policies paid landowners cash to convert farmland to timberland. The result has been a historic surplus of timber.
Another problem is apparently shortage of sawmills in the state. When lumber prices declined, many sawmills shut down. Consolidation in the industry put many mills under the ownership of big companies such as the Koch brothers, who bought Georgia-Pacific and Crown Zellerbach.
Georgia-Pacific owns a cluster of nine mills in south and central Mississippi, giving it a strong position to dictate prices to landowners.
Sawmills can only process so many trees per day. If there are too many trees and not enough mills, then Mississippi landowners will continue to miss out on the parade.
This has caused a lot of wailing and gnashing by Mississippi landowners, many of whom wish they had sold their land and invested in the booming stock market.
Wall Street studies suggest that, over time, Southern pineland will achieve long-term annual returns equal to stocks — about 8 percent historically. Certainly this is the concept promoted by Dick Molpus’ Woodlands Group, which stitches small patches of land into large tracts to sell to institutional investors. It stands to reason that all basic asset classes such as stocks, gold and land would converge to the mean over time.
The best possible sign for landowners would be announcements of new sawmills being built. That’s just what has happened in Winona.
Biewer Lumber, headquartered in St. Clair, Mich., recently announced its plan for a state-of-the-art sawmill in Winona. The mill will be a $130 million investment and will bring more than 150 new jobs to Montgomery County.
Biewer Lumber is a family owned company that operates five sawmills — two in Michigan, two in Wisconsin, and one in Newton, which was built two years ago.
In addition, for the first time in nearly a century, Lumberton, in Lamar County, will see the construction of a new sawmill which is expected to create at least 135 jobs.
Mission Forest Products is locating a sawmill in Corinth. This is a $160 million corporate investment and 130 jobs.
This is the way free market capitalism is supposed to work. When a big mega company monopolizes the market, it creates an opportunity for smaller companies to profit by entering the market.
Another positive development is the rise of the wood pellet industry. British coal plants have been converted from coal to wood pellets to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Several of these plants are creating a market for pulpwood in rural Mississippi.
A planned $160 million wood pellet plant in Lucedale would be the largest in the U.S. Plants in Amory and Gloster have been producing pellets for years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.