Let’s take a break from all the serious stuff going on. Here’s a story from the Department of Things That Don’t Make Sense.
Or, if this was a Hardy Boys detective book, a series I loved reading as a young boy, it would be called “The Disappearing Quarters.”
I keep some quarters in my car, the way everyone does with loose change. They’re not in the center console cupholder, but in a closed compartment to the left of the steering wheel.
To tell the complete story, the only quarters that go in there are the ones minted in 1998 or before. They have the American eagle on the back, standing with its wings spread. You don’t see too many of those any more since they haven’t been produced for two decades.
The quarters made since 1999 have a state or a national park on the back. When I get those, I put them in an old piggy bank that, when it fills up every few years, is good for $90 to $100. I’ve written at least two columns about cashing in.
Anyway, my orderly little self stands the eagle quarters on end in that car compartment, to make a nice and tidy row of coins. There’s usually less than $10 in there.
But several days ago, when I opened the compartment to add a quarter to the row, it looked like there were a few less quarters than before. Maybe three or four less.
I figured I was mistaken and went on about my business. But Thursday afternoon, when I got another eagle quarter and opened the compartment, a few more quarters were missing. And this did not make sense.
The first thought is that someone’s stealing them. It certainly is possible. I usually lock the car if I’m out and about, with the exception of a convenience store stop. At home it’s in the garage, and the door usually is closed.
But you may be shocked — shocked! — to learn that I often keep it unlocked when it’s parked at the newspaper.
I am prepared for about 20 people to tell me how risky this is. Maybe so. But Oliver Emmerich Drive is not exactly a high-crime area. And there’s just not much of value in my car.
Right now it has seven CDs, a few pairs of Mardi Gras beads, a box of Kleenex and some mints in the glove compartment. There also are a few pennies, nickels and dimes in the cupholders — apparently not worth a thief’s time.
There are also the quarters, which are hidden. What I cannot figure out is that if someone was going to steal them, why take just a few? Why not get the whole $8 or $10 and live large?
So that kind of rules out theft for me, although you will be pleased to know that I did lock the car when I got back to the office.
I then figured someone at work might be removing the coins as a prank, taking a few at a time just to mess with my mind. That’s actually a pretty good joke, one that I might have played myself.
I gently asked my prime suspect about it, but the reply was that entering someone else’s car without permission was out of bounds.
There are a couple of others at work who might do it, but nobody knew the quarters were in there, and it just seems that we’re all a little too busy for that kind of stuff. So the detective work continued.
The next step was to ask my wife if she knew anything, although 33 years of marriage have proven that when she needs a quick infusion of cash, it involves $20 bills, not 25-cent coins.
Mary Ann was up in Memphis this week visiting our daughter Audrey, so I texted her. She replied that she didn’t know I had any quarters in the car, so spousal looting can be eliminated as the culprit.
Like the Hardy Boys midway through every one of their books, I am stumped. What else could it be?
It might be the easiest answer of all: I took out the quarters for my own use. If a few were missing one time, I might be convinced that I had removed them and forgotten it. But twice within a few days? Not possible.
I just turned 59, which is older but not forgetfully old. And since I take a few quarters out of that compartment less than once a month, I’d remember if it happened twice in one week.
The mystery of the disappearing quarters may never be solved, and that’s OK. It’s worth a column because I suspect that many people deal with similar mini-mysteries in their lives.
You are not alone: It’s just part of getting older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.