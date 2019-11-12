It’s a good thing the Madison County Sheriff’s Office reached a settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union regarding the use of roadblocks. A protracted lawsuit would have cost a lot of money with little certainty of winning.
Roadblocks have always had a fragile legal base in the United States because of the Constitution’s Fourth Amendment, which forbids “unreasonable search and seizure.”
In 1960, in Michigan Police vs. Sitz, the U. S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that roadblocks were permissible. Even so, courts in 10 states still rule roadblocks to be a violation of their constitutions.
The point is that roadblocks are controversial. Law-abiding citizens driving normally should not be routinely subjected to searches. It is inconvenient to motorists and not particularly effective as a law enforcement tool. Roadblocks can also be discriminatory if great care is not exercised in where, when, why and how they are conducted.
There are occasions when roadblocks may be necessary. But law enforcement agencies should exercise caution and be cognizant of the inherent constitutional issues involved.
