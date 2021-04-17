Gov. Tate Reeves is awfully slow in choosing his nominees for Mississippi’s main two education boards.
According to recent reporting by Mississippi Today, Reeves is dragging his feet on two appointments to the state Board of Education, which oversees the K-12 schools. In addition, he has not said much about four vacancies due to come up in early May on the College Board, which oversees the state’s eight public universities.
The Board of Education, with four openings, is already challenged to have a quorum present to conduct business. The College Board could get that way if Reeves allows the 12-member body to get down to only eight members.
This is apparently not a new problem with Reeves. He had a habit as lieutenant governor of being tardy on appointments to boards and agencies, Mississippi Today reported.
Although certainly Reeves has been busy over the past year with the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s not a good excuse anymore. Besides, he’s got plenty of aides who could do the vetting of possible appointees and get it down to just a few finalists from which Reeves could choose.
Board appointments, especially for education, are one of a governor’s primary duties. Reeves should act in a more prompt fashion.
Tim Kalich, Greenwood Commonwealth
