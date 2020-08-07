Bob Dearing’s innate ability and desire to work across district lines and political aisles for the common good set him apart as a state lawmaker.
The 36-year Democratic state senator from Natchez died on July 30 at age 85. His mark is all over, as they say in legislative jargon, many “good bills” that made Mississippi a better place with improved highways, stronger public education, diverse recreational opportunities and more oil and gas development.
And even legalized gaming, an industry that came surprisingly and controversially to Bible Belt Mississippi, but has delivered untold millions to the state treasury and provided better-than-average jobs to thousands of residents.
It took a “Friday Evening Miracle” engineered by Dearing and State Rep. Sonny Meredith of Greenville during a special 1990 legislative session to bring legal gaming to the state. Dearing saw an opening to use his support for highway work in Northeast Mississippi to get backing for legalized gaming from that area’s legislators.
Many will recall that cruise ships were offering gaming while plying international waters off the Mississippi shore. With the Natchez economy in a slump, Dearing and Meredith teamed up to get a bill passed allowing gaming boats to dock not only along the Coast but at Mississippi River sites like Natchez and Greenville.
The Senate was believed against the legislation offered
by Dearing, but on a Friday evening, after some members had gone home, the crafty lawmaker pushed it through by two votes.
Gov. Ray Mabus signed the bill into law and the next morning Mississippians were stunned to see a blaring headline in The Clarion-Ledger declaring gaming suddenly legal in the state.
Mississippians were apparently so hungry for regulated gaming that the first operation, Splash Casino in Tunica County, was able to charge customers a fee just for boarding the vessel. When other boats came on line, the enthusiasm for wagering magnified state residents’ interest in the games of chance and the industry blossomed, with never a hint of scandal.
When Hurricane Katrina slammed the Coast in 2005, all bets went out the window, so to speak, and gaming operations were allowed onshore. With Gov. Haley Barbour’s approving nod, the result was the arrival of a full scale Las Vegas-type industry that has employed upwards of 35,000 Mississippians, regulated by a three-person commission of gubernatorial appointees.
Longtime state journalist Bill Minor called Dearing the Godfather of Mississippi gaming in a column in 2016.
Dearing saw to it that U.S. Highway 84, running eastward from Natchez through Brookhaven and Laurel to the Alabama line, became a four-lane highway. He steered more work in his district toward U.S. Highway 61. Natchez had been one of the hardest of the state’s major cities to reach before the improvements.
He did his best to get state Highway 24, a rural thoroughfare with a hefty traffic count, four-laned between McComb and Liberty. It also is a popular route to Baton Rouge. However, he never seemed to draw the type of passionate assistance required of other area lawmakers for a project of that magnitude. The 20-mile stretch remains as deadly as always.
Dearing also achieved one of the most remarkable political comebacks in state history. After serving 32 years he lost a re-election race in 2011 to Melanie Sojourner. In 2015 he turned the tables by defeating her and winning back his seat.
After four more years in the Senate, Dearing decided not to seek another term in 2019. Sojourner recaptured the seat.
Bob Dearing was a personable man with a strong faith in God, an unmatched work ethic and an unending love for family and constituents.
Mac Gordon is a native and part-time resident of McComb. He can be reached at macmary gordon@gmail.com.
