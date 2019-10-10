Billy Neville’s life could be memorialized in myriad ways — his devotion to God and family, a touch of entrepreneurship rivaled by only a few, his unbridled love for his hometown, his feeling that he must give back to it and the othe, his life and his monumental legion of friends.
Pardon me while I go first to the men’s clothing warehouse sale, that wild and wonderful feeding frenzy for sharp duds that he and his staff at the Rogue Men’s Store put on for years at the Trade Mart building on the State Fairgrounds in Jackson and later at the old Primos Northgate restaurant on North State Street.
Billy, who died October 8, 2019 at age 79, didn’t invent the merchandising genre, but he surely perfected it.
Billy was a Jackson businessman for several decades from 1967 until 2005, when he sold the Rogue, which is where he made his name and fame, selling high-end merchandise with a flair he learned as a kid at the Denman-Alford Co. in his hometown of McComb.
His salesmen toted a portion of the in-store items and items gathered from other sources to the genius warehouse endeavor. The Rogue sold no junk. You knew it would cost more and be better stuff than the threads at the average Jackson chain store. Many people like me couldn’t afford to regularly shop there, so we waited anxiously for the annual sale.
The warehouse event was widely advertised before the Rogue team set up for the week-long (or longer) event. Men and women from across the state descended on the place like wolves on a lamb’s carcass.
They’d buy up and up and haul away many more items than intended. They’d also report to family and friends their “savings” from the sale. The last day or two, Billy would direct all merchandise to be sold at seemingly give-away prices. He’d smile and go on to the bank.
If you were his really good friend, and many were, he’d slip a free tie into your shopping bag.
Billy Neville had thousands upon thousands of friends throughout Mississippi and from coast to coast. His Facebook account at his death listed 3,158 followers. Facebook ought to begin a scholarship at Billy’s alma mater of Ole Miss in his honor for all the associations he made on the social media giant.
Billy once upon a time was a part-owner of Jackson television station WAPT Channel 16, where he helped develop the art of political debates.
The station also had a live weekly political talk show that was among the first of its kind. I’m proud that my reporter-father, Charles B. Gordon, was usually a panelist.
Billy also was an owner of the Capri Theater on North State Street and late in life became a branding expert for some of the most renowned merchandisers in America.
But it was the men’s clothing business that Billy truly loved the most. J.W. Alford Sr., owner of the Denman-Alford store, put Billy to work there at an early age alongside Mr. Alford’s son Warner, who became a legend on the football field for McComb High School and Ole Miss.
It shall forever be noted that Billy and Warner were among the 650 signers of the manifesto in late fall of 1964 that was published in the McComb paper, where all sorts of racial hell had been raging for almost five years.
The “Statement of Principles” demanded the arrest of those responsible for the violence throughout that year. And it worked — arrests made.
He and Warner, both fresh out of Ole Miss, had to be the youngest people to sign the list. Billy told me they “couldn’t wait” to sign the petition because they knew it was the right thing to do.
Billy loved McComb. He wanted so badly to write about growing up there and about his well-known family, which included his bank president-father.
He took a whole book of those memories with him.
Mac Gordon is a native and part-time resident of McComb. He can be reached at macmarygordon@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.