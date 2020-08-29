If I had my way, the Shield flag would be the choice for the Nov. 3 referendum.
This is a 180-degree turnaround from my original opinion of the design. In an Aug. 20 editorial, when the state flag committee announced its five finalists, I wrote that the shield design looks a lot like the National Football League’s logo.
I have seen others call it the K-Swiss flag, referring to the shoe company’s logo. Only when a My Two Cents contribution came in did I learn that the design has an interesting background.
The designer is an Ole Miss graduate named Micah Whitson, who now works in Boston. On the website greatriverflag.com, he wrote that he went back to Mississippi’s origins to come up with his idea.
Whitson found the Mississippi Territory Seal from 1798, and it features an eagle behind a shield that became the inspiration for his flag entry.
The territory seal shield is a slightly different shape from the one on the flag. But both include a series of vertical lines on the shield.
Whitson turned a series of lines across the top of the shield into a wavy design to represent the state’s connection to the Mississippi River.
Above the shield, he also added a single star composed of five diamonds as a tribute to the Choctaw and other Native American tribes that were in Mississippi long before European settlers arrived.
Finally, for the phrase In God We Trust, he used a typeface that would have been available to flag designers in the early 19th century.
The other flag that made the finals features a magnolia blossom in the center. Designed by Hunter Jones, Sue Anna Joe and Kara Giles, the flag pays tribute to the state flower. The design is based on the blossom used for many years on Mississippi license plates.
The Magnolia flag has a blue background, with 20 stars surrounding the blossom. The two sides of the flag each have a red bar, with a gold vertical strip.
My editorial last week was too harsh when it said the five finalists did not include a truly memorable design. However, there were some good-looking proposals that didn’t make the finals.
It would have been a totally inappropriate choice, but if the commission had put that mosquito flag on the ballot, it might have passed. It was certainly a memorable — and humorous — design.
The flag commission is scheduled to choose next Tuesday one design for the November referendum. I will vote for whichever one they select.
My hunch is that they will go with the Shield flag, since its roots are firmly in Mississippi history. That will undercut the claim by people who liked the old flag that the state is ignoring its past.
That gets us to the referendum itself, where the question is whether a majority of voters will approve whichever flag gets nominated.
If people want the issue to go away so that Mississippi can focus on things like getting rid of the coronavirus and bringing back some of the jobs that went away this year, the new flag will be approved.
For me, that is an easy call. It is beyond time to move on to more important stuff. But I’m sure that a significant number of people disagree.
It’s in the DNA of this state to shout “Hell, no!” and I cannot shake the feeling that this referendum will be one of those times.
If the flag referendum fails, the commission starts over, coming up with another design for another referendum.
Humor sidebar here: If several flag proposals fail, maybe everyone would go for the mosquito design one day as a compromise. It’s something to think about.
There also is a wild card. A group that wants to revive the old state flag is trying to gather signatures on a petition that would put it plus three other proposals on a referendum.
The strategy is pretty clear: Everyone who wants the old flag back would vote for it, while those who are ready for a change would split their votes between the other three options, and presto — the old flag, with all of its Confederate baggage, is back in business.
It would be nice to avoid all this drama, not to mention the inevitable snickering that is guaranteed from the rest of the country. One way to dodge it all would be to approve the upcoming referendum.
The referendum ought to pass. But this is Mississippi, so I’ll believe it when I see it.
