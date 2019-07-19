Isn’t it about time that somebody asks what has happened to civic participation in Mississippi’s communities, large and small?
I’m asking. I’m actually calling out a few good men and women who want to serve their communities with a kind of public service that’s obviously seen better days.
That’s one way of saying that invitations are awaiting thousands of Mississippians for membership in local organizations that, as stated by Messrs. Merriam and Webster, “tend to do things that help your city or town and the people who live there.”
To do this, one must be willing to set aside at least one hour per week to help someone else. Often, it will require more time than that to seek to help make your community better tomorrow than it was today. It’s worth the effort.
Service clubs like Rotary, Lions, Kiwanis, Exchange, Sertoma and others were formerly bastions of a man’s world, but in recent times more women have joined them than men, and, oh, how these ladies enjoy doing good.
However, civic engagement is on the decline everywhere, Mississippi included, and I have an idea the situation is worse here than in most states.
Memberships in those groups reached their zenith in the five decades after the end of World War II. Service members came home ready to build families, houses and communities. This connectivity started crumbling in the late 1990s and has been on a downward spiral since.
I don’t know how my hometown of McComb could have survived the last half of the 20th century without these “clubs,” that term used because most required an invitation to join. The Lions Club built the city pool and then maintained it. There’s a classic photo somewhere of a group of city men standing in the bottom using long poles with brushes to paint the pool.
The Exchange Club operated the youth baseball league and the Rotary Club did the same for older kids. The high school team played home games at Rotary Field.
The Jaycees did just about everything else for anybody who asked – and then some. One member, Robert Ingram, later to become McComb’s mayor, was once the Jaycees’ statewide president.
Membership in those groups is way off since then, meaning fewer folks to organize the various age-group leagues, run the concession stands, help coach ball teams and handle myriad other civic duties, not only in sports but for other community needs.
There were many civic clubs comprised of all-women participants, and their numbers are also distinctly down from years past. I know this because I spoke to several of them after publishing a book on the hometown. I was disappointed in the attendance at each. (Perhaps some of their members knew I wrote a book on McComb’s torrid racial history and simply didn’t want to hear about it.)
Nowadays, men and women in the “millennial” age group between, say, 22 and 40, apparently have no interest in joining these clubs to help advance their communities. You know, they have small children, jobs (sometimes two) to pay the mortgage and light bill and businesses to run. (They also don’t read the local newspaper, but I’ve harped on that before.)
Excuse me, but what do they think the citizens who occupied the seats in these clubs a half-century and longer ago had — families, jobs and businesses — yet still found the energy to help their community with civic participation?
This is no time for any group of citizens to give up on their community. It’s time to volunteer, participate, work and improve.
You want a better place to live, better neighborhoods and schools and churches and businesses and governments and all else needed for a complete community? If so, please answer the clarion call in your town and work together to get it done.
