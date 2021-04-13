The recent vote to form a labor union at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama seemed like a 50/50 proposition. It was hard to tell whether workers would vote for the union or against it.
Union organizers hoped that support from national Democrats, including a mention from President Joe Biden, would tip the scales in their favor. Perhaps more important were reports that Amazon’s demands upon warehouse employees were so intense that they literally didn’t have time to use the bathroom.
On the other hand, labor unions get about as much support in Alabama as they do in Mississippi and the rest of the South — which is to say not very much. Plus, Amazon’s starting pay of $15 an hour, which over 40 hours per week amounts to $31,200 annually, has to compare favorably to other warehouse-type jobs in Alabama. So who needs a union?
In the end, the vote wasn’t even close. Workers rejected the union 1,798-738, with another 505 votes contested by either Amazon or the union, and another 76 voided for being filled out incorrectly.
One interesting side note is that only 53% of the warehouse’s 6,000 employees even bothered to vote. Maybe some of the non-voters didn’t want to take sides, but the high percentage of workers who ignored the election is surprising.
A second point of interest is that labor officials, accusing Amazon of giving employees inaccurate information about unionization, say they will file a formal objection to the results. Unions have become accustomed to doing that when they try to organize a workplace in the South.
Megan McArdle, a columnist on The Washington Post website, wrote over the weekend that unions shouldn’t hold elections when they’re likely to lose badly. (She must have known something.) She also observed that a newly opened facility in Alabama may not be the best place to start organizing Amazon’s warehouse workers.
If McArdle is correct, the Alabama vote was just the first round in a long battle for organized labor. She described Amazon as the first company since the early 20th century with the pricing power and profit margins that would allow labor unions to negotiate a larger percentage of company revenue for hourly employees.
The problem for unions is that Amazon is nothing like the traditional manufacturing workplaces that tended to organize. A warehouse that fills orders is a long way from a factory that builds cars.
In the mid-1950s, unions’ share of the workforce peaked at 35%. By the early 1980s, only 20% of workers belonged to a labor union, and today only 10% do.
Here’s why: In 1950, about 30% of jobs were in manufacturing, where labor unions had the most strength. Today, only about 8% of jobs are in manufacturing. There are a lot fewer employees available to recruit. This is why the Service Employees International Union, which represents workers in health care, government, janitorial and food service jobs, has been growing while other unions shrink.
“Unfortunately for American union organizers, U.S. manufacturing has increasingly been automated or outsourced, and what remains is facing fierce competition from companies abroad,” McArdle wrote. “Companies can’t just jack up prices to compensate for higher labor costs, as their mid-century predecessors could.”
Amazon employs about 1 million people. It is big, but it is not a manufacturer. And its insistent search for greater productivity from workers gives them less time to establish bonds with fellow employees. This hampers union efforts.
Add it up and it sounds like future votes at different Amazon locations will produce the same results as the Alabama drive did.
Jack Ryan, Enterprise-Journal
