While the rest of the nation is served by huge telecommunications giants, Mississippi is blessed with C Spire — a family-owned local company with deep Mississippi roots.
The benefits of this were apparent last week when C Spire announced it is investing $1 billion over the next three years to deploy 5G wireless technology and all-fiber Gigabit broadband internet to more than 200,000 homes and businesses in Mississippi and Alabama.
The project is expected to bring all-fiber infrastructure to within 1,000 feet of half of Mississippi homes and deliver ultra-fast 5G service to nearly 600 sites — representing over 60% of the state.
In a statement, Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker said the investment will support the advancement of education, health care, technology and small businesses in the state.
“Because we live in a digital world, better, faster internet connections are critical to keeping our state competitive and boosting our $100 billion-plus economy,” Wicker said.
The investment will make Mississippi one of the most advanced states in the nation in fiber optic line deployment.
In addition to the initial $1 billion, C Spire plans to continue with another $500 million in capital spending over a five-year period. This type of investment in a rural state like Mississippi would never have been made by a huge multi-national company. We just don’t fit their profile. It’s a great thing the Creekmore family is so dedicated and loyal to our state.
