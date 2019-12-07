Visiting his hometown the day after Thanksgiving, my son Thomas caught his family off guard by casually mentioning the help he gave a stricken diner in a restaurant last week.
Thomas, who lives in Metairie, La., outside New Orleans,had gone to dinner with his girlfriend Kayla Kimball on the Monday before the holiday when an elderly man sitting alone at the bar collapsed.
He brought up the incident almost in passing, like it was no big deal. But his mother and I are proud of him for stepping up when no one else did, and the story contains a few lessons to think about.
Thomas and KK, as we call her, arrived at the restaurant about 8 p.m. It’s a national chain that you probably know. The hostess was leading them to their seats, which were only a few feet away from where the ailing man was sitting.
The man fell backwards to the floor before Thomas even sat down. A manager soon was with the man, who seemed OK, but Thomas said he stopped breathing a couple of minutes later.
Thomas called 911 on his cell phone and went over to check the man’s wrist. He could not find a pulse, and Thomas said his face had drained of color.
So Thomas began CPR by steadily pushing on the man’s chest.
Humor interruption: When Thomas got to this point in the story, somebody — it might have been him or KK, but it might have been our oldest son John — said it was like that episode of “The Office,” in which they learned that the rhythm of the “Saturday Night Fever” song “Stayin’ Alive” is a good speed at which to give CPR. So a stranger isn’t breathing in a restaurant, but we’re all cackling about “ah, ah, ah, ah, stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive.”
Thomas estimated that he performed CPR for up to 15 minutes while waiting for emergency assistance. KK said the most bothersome thing during this time was the fact that at least three other diners were recording the event on their smartphone instead of offering to help.
I don’t know what else anyone could have done. Maybe they thought it was best to stay out of the way. But I would respectfully suggest that filming a stranger at his most vulnerable moment would not be at the top of my mind in this situation.
Also, the manager of the restaurant told Thomas that the staff was not supposed to touch anyone who became ill. I’m a little skeptical of that — what happens if a diner chokes on his food and needs the Heimlich maneuver? — which is why I’m not identifying the restaurant.
Whatever the case, Thomas was the only person pushing on the man’s chest until a Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputy arrived. His arms were sore after that workout.
An ambulance arrived soon afterward, and the paramedics used a defibrilator in the restaurant before taking the man out to the vehicle.
Thomas said that when he and KK left an hour later, the ambulance was still there. But he knows nothing else — not the guy’s name, or if he even survived.
Although I hope the man is OK, I’m less interested in the outcome of the case than I am in some other things.
For starters, Mary Ann and I are proud of our son for stepping up in an emergency. If he had started recording with his cell phone, I would have really lit into him.
You may chuckle at this, but when I asked Thomas where he learned all these emergency techniques, he said, “The Boy Scouts. Or the Scouts, I guess they call it now.”
So that’s a high-five for Brad Clark, Andy Watson and all those other guys who assisted with Troop 124 in the 2000s. If you needed confirmation that the time you spent with those kids paid off, here it is.
Finally — and I am totally serious about this — if anybody sees me in distress in a restaurant or other public place, feel free to take action to save my life.
Nobody wants their obituary to read, “He died in the middle of a nice meal at his favorite restaurant because fears of a lawsuit kept everybody away until the emergency people arrived.”
It’s hard to get involved in a medical emergency the way Thomas did. But he took a deep breath and tried to help a total stranger. I am so impressed with that young man.
