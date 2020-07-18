The school year will start in a few weeks, and the only thing you can say for sure about it is that nobody knows how it will go.
The coronavirus, which shut down schools in March, has created a number of different plans for 2020-21 in Southwest Mississippi.
North Pike and Parklane Academy will begin the year with “traditional” five-day-per week classes, although families can choose online education if they wish.
McComb is splitting its student body in two, with each group coming in two days per week and doing online work on the other days. Amite County also is splitting, with each group alternating between two class days one week and three the next.
South Pike and Walthall County apparently have not yet decided what to do.
Southwest Mississippi Community College is returning to normal classes, but many of its courses will be available online as well.
Given the different strategies local schools have chosen, no one will have to leave this area to get a good look at what’s working.
The most interesting thing about it — or, if you are a teacher or a school administrator, the most frustrating and worrisome thing — is that nobody really knows what will happen.
Using Department of Health statistics, the case can be made that children are less susceptible to the virus. Through this past Thursday, there have been only 3,914 infections among Mississippi residents under the age of 18. And none of them have died.
The flip side of this is: Of course the virus hasn’t affected children. They’ve been out of school since early March and haven’t had as much chance to infect each other. So we really don’t know what will happen when they get together, either at half speed or full speed.
Other Mississippi stats for interested teachers and other adults: 27,339 adults between ages 18 and 59 have had the virus. They make up two-thirds of the state’s cases. But only 88 people ages 18 to 49 have died, as have another 124 aged 50 to 59.
Less than 1 percent of people aged 18 to 59 who got the virus have died. Those sound like good odds — except for anybody who winds up in that 1 percent.
My sense is that there’s no right answer to this. Schools have to do what they think is best, and parents should go with online learning if they’re worried about sending their kids to school.
I will say this: I’m glad our three kids are out of school. If I had a second grader, it would be hard to send him to school.
Yes, the virus has not affected many children, but we all know how illness can sweep through a classroom like wildfire. So nobody should criticize parents for any education decision they make in what looks to be the strangest school year of our lifetimes.
North Pike’s recent U-turn over how to run schools this year is an excellent example of honest differences of opinion.
Last week the school board voted 4-1 to split the student body in two for classes. But after an apparent lobbying blitz by parents, the board voted 3-2 this week for the traditional five-day format.
Superintendent Dennis Penton said the district received “tons of calls” after the original vote.
“It was not all one way or the other. There really are differing opinions in the district,” he said. “But it was a strong cry for a traditional start.”
Penton wanted five-day classes for several reasons. One is that North Pike, as an exclusively rural district, generally has worse-than-average internet service. This would make online instruction more difficult.
But he also noted, “Sitting in front of a quality teacher is an advantage. With virtual education, the nuances of a teacher are lost — the look on a child’s face when they get it.”
Penton said North Pike, like other districts, plans to set up internet hot spots at churches and rural fire stations so that kids can connect to the internet in a vehicle. This is the Sonic Education Strategy — great for sipping a slush but perhaps less so for learning math.
Penton said school officials are disheartened by the criticism they’ve received for their work when there’s no precedent upon which to rely.
But he added, “We’re better prepared than we were in the spring. We’ve had some time to plan. It’s still going to take the first few weeks to work out the bugs.”
