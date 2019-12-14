You may have heard of what’s called the “gig economy,” which generally means technology innovators that provide services like a ride — Uber and Lyft.
After reading a story in The Washington Post about dissatisfaction with Instacart, an online company that provides grocery shopping and delivery, I have another description for the gig economy: Its companies don’t make any money.
The story featured a woman in California who quit her job as a public school special education teacher to become an Instacart shopper.
At first it was great: She was providing a valuable service, and her take-home pay rose 65 percent compared with her prior teaching and tutoring jobs. In dollar terms, when she started with Instacart, her take-home pay averaged $1,200 a week for 40 to 45 hours of work. Her school take-home was $750.
But that was a lifetime ago. The same woman, who still shops for Instacart, has become what the Post described as “one of the most effective agitators against the company,” because of the way it keeps changing — and reducing — their shoppers’ pay.
The woman is a leader of a group of 14,500 Instacart workers who want the right to collectively bargain with the company.
Good luck with that. Maybe it will happen in liberal California, but it’s important to note that the Instacart shoppers are not employees of the company. They are independent contractors, and there’s a big difference between the two.
I know a little bit about this topic, since for decades the Enterprise-Journal’s carriers were independent contractors. They actually bought each copy of the paper from us and then sold it to their customers at a higher price, keeping the difference.
We set it up so the carriers would have enough money for auto maintenance, and we reimbursed them for fuel. But as our circulation declined in recent years, so did their pay. That was one reason we went to U.S. Mail delivery last year.
Anyway, we never tinkered with carrier charges unless we raised the price of the paper. They usually got a percentage of the price increase.
It’s interesting that with all these hot-shot tech companies like Uber and Instacart, the reverse is happening.
It sounds to me like the companies paid drivers a lot of money during their startup years in order to attract good workers and get established in their markets. But they’re nowhere close to making money, so the most obvious way to cut expenses is to reduce what they pay their contractors.
The Post story does not focus on the biggest difference between an employee and an independent contractor. It is the security net that employment can provide — at a price.
Take-home pay is an excellent example of this. That special-ed teacher in California was taking home a lot more money each week because there were no payroll deductions for medical insurance, retirement, state and federal taxes, Social Security or Medicare.
If your paycheck stub includes an itemized list of deductions, give it a look. It’s amazing how much of your pay never gets to you. Friday was payday at the newspaper and about 24 percent of my pay got withheld. What am I supposed to do, tell my wife I’m not paying for her Blue Cross?
Independent contractors don’t have to worry about any deductions. But they still have to pay income taxes at the beginning of the following year.
Even worse, people who are self-employed, which contractors are, must pay both the employee and employer share of Social Security and Medicare. That is 15.9 percent of income right there.
I’ve only been on an Uber or Lyft ride a few times, but I always try to ask the driver if they’re making any money. They usually say they’re doing OK, and the drivers are always doing that work as a second job. I guess if they’re only breaking even, they’ll quit.
Here’s my question: If this gig economy is so great and transformational, how come so many of its companies aren’t making money? Maybe they will one day — by raising their prices.
The bottom line, though, is that employees are becoming too expensive — not just in pay but in many ways, and that’s why these gig economy companies are trying to get by without them.
The security of employment has a price. This is a huge issue that must be resolved in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.