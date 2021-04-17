Just when the United States was making great progress in overcoming the hesitancy of some to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the last thing this country needed was an overblown scare about the safety of any of these inoculations.
The recent ordered pause in using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is probably going to revive some of the public resistance, which had been in decline.
Federal government regulators took that step following reports that the J&J vaccine, the least used of the three vaccines in this country, might carry a tiny risk of dangerous blood clots, especially among young and middle-aged women. Similar concerns have been raised about another vaccine that’s been administered prevalently overseas.
Anyone who is still on the fence about getting vaccinated, though, should keep this latest scare in perspective.
So far, only six such cases — and one death — from blood clots have been reported in the United States out of about 7 million people who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The odds of dying or suffering serious health consequences from that vaccine or any other are tiny compared to the odds of getting very sick or dying from contracting COVID-19.
About one in 50 whose infection with the coronavirus is confirmed will die in this country, based on present mortality rates. Since we can only guess at how many people have been infected but not diagnosed because they show few or no symptoms, the real fatality risk from COVID-19 is much lower than that, maybe as low as one in 500.
Even in that best-case scenario, though, the risk of dying from COVID-19 would still be something like 10,000 to 15,000 times higher than the worst-case scenario in being vaccinated against it.
With those kinds of odds, you’d be foolish, no matter what comes of the Johnson & Johnson investigation, to not get some approved vaccine manufacturer’s shot.
Tim Kalich, Greenwood Commonwealth
