Democrats in Washington, frustrated with Republican obstructionism in the Senate, continue to toy with the idea of ending the filibuster.
The two parties over the past decade have alternated in paring back the rule that requires a vote by 60 of the 100 senators to cut off debate. Democrats did it on nominees to White House offices and lower federal courts; Republicans to Supreme Court nominees. Now Democrats want to do it to get spending bills and other major legislation through. It would be a big mistake.
The filibuster forces lawmakers to find some middle ground. It avoids excesses by whichever party happens to be in power.
Experience has taught us that one-sided legislation is rarely good legislation.
Tim Kalich, Greenwood Commonwealth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.