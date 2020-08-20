Greenville-born author David L. Cohn’s description of the boundaries of the Mississippi Delta is legendary and evocative, its mythical veracity unchallenged.
“The Mississippi Delta begins in the lobby of the Peabody Hotel in Memphis and ends on Catfish Row in Vicksburg,” Cohn wrote in a 1930s essay, “Where I Was Born and Raised: The Delta Land.”
That fictitious description works for most Mississippians. Nationally, however, those emotional and physical lines can change.
Sometimes, northern newspapers, seeking juice for prosaic writing, try to expand those borders — a little south or maybe southeast, sometimes southwest, or just northeast.
All, or most, of Mississippi then becomes the Delta.
This matter arose again recently upon the death of one of Mississippi’s famous sons, Charles Evers, local mayor, gubernatorial and U.S. Senate candidate, entrepreneur and Republican, as well as the brother of the iconic civil rights leader Medgar Evers.
Charles Evers’ obituary in The New York Times contained a line that mentioned Fayette, where Evers served as the first Black mayor of a Mississippi municipality, as a “Delta town.”
I immediately emailed the author about the grievous error. The next time I looked, the word “Delta” was gone from the obituary.
This is not the first time a non-Delta town has been placed in the Delta. Only a couple of years ago the same newspaper located Collins, a southeast Mississippi town, in there. McComb has been similarly listed. Oxford, in the north-central sector, has been a Delta town before.
Thankfully, Biloxi on the Coast hasn’t. Neither has Columbus on our far-eastern rim — yet.
Some say the enchanting lay of the Delta’s horizon-filled landscape offers writers a chance for more flowery prose than if their story were set in routine DeKalb, Liberty, Picayune or McComb. It must be why writers cram as many villages as possible into the Delta’s footprint.
An example is the following piece of exalted creativity from Cohn, a writer of three memoirs who was born in 1894 into a Jewish merchant family. Cohn is credited for convincing Hodding Carter II to move to Greenville in 1939 to start the Delta Democrat-Times, a leading voice for racial moderation in the state.
“The land to which they came was land of the loins of the river. It had sprung from the body of the Mississippi in a gestation eons long. Untold centuries ago it began to deposit here the rich detritus of mountains and plains borne on its bosom as it flowed from the north to the south to sea. Accretion by slow accretion, without foundation of rock or shale, it laid down this land. Here are no hills, no rocks, no thin earth barely hiding the stones beneath, but pure soil endlessly deep, dark and sweet, dripping fatness.”
Willie Morris, who hailed from “half Delta, half hills” Yazoo City, more properly fastened down the Delta’s dimensions this way in “My Mississippi,” a book he co-authored with his son, photographer David Rae Morris:
“Many outlanders confuse it with the classic delta at the mouth of the Mississippi built up over the ages by silt transported by the river to the reaches south of New Orleans. But this one is different. It is the Yazoo-Mississippi Delta, a vague deltoid triangle between those two rivers, some two hundred miles north to south and on average sixty-five miles in width.”
Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Eudora Welty of Jackson once rode with Morris to Yazoo’s highest bluff and looked out: “That’s it. That’s the Delta.”
Like most of us, Miss Welty knew it when she saw it.
Mac Gordon is a part-time resident of McComb. A retired newspaperman, he can be reached at macmarygordon@gmail.com.
