By now you have heard that 10 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the last two weeks as states shut down their economies to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
The bet is that the drastic “stay-at-home” orders will get the virus under control more rapidly, allowing normal activities to resume.
As one laid-off Pike County resident’s story indicates, normal needs to show up soon.
“I was in a sales position with a company that serviced vending machines,” said the woman. She asked not to be identified except as a resident of Pike County.
The company provides services in businesses across a large part of south and central Mississippi, as well as a few parishes in Louisiana.
“That’s really the only job I ever had,” she said. “I started working by counting money in the office when I was 19 years old.”
She stayed with office and accounting work until 18 months ago, when she moved into sales.
“I loved it,” she said. “There was a good bit of traveling, but I did work from home some. There were a lot of phone calls, a lot of retention-type stuff.”
Until this week, when her job got eliminated.
“I didn’t see it coming. No, I did not,” she said.
Looking back, though, there were signals that things were changing.
“Monday before last, six people were laid off — route drivers, service technicians, warehouse workers,” she said. “Then I got the phone call Monday afternoon that I no longer had a job and I could file for unemployment.”
She said the big problem is that a number of her company’s clients — she estimated at least 30 percent — have closed during the virus pandemic
“Several of the larger businesses that we have, we can’t get into. Sales are down because the employees are not there,” she added.
To make matters worse, her husband also learned this week that he’s being furloughed from his job as a mechanic.
In the long run, he’ll go back to work at the same job when business conditions improve. She has to start over.
“I worry about not having a job to go back to, because I had the insurance for me and our two kids,” she said. “I have four more weeks of pay coming because of vacation and sick time, but once that is paid out, I have no insurance.”
To her, though, an important point is: This is the reward for 21 years of work?
“Yeah, it was a slap in the face,” she remarked. “I’m still mad, just because I felt like I had a lot of blood and sweat and tears there. I considered myself a good employee, I went to work, I never complained, and this is the thanks I get?”
She understands the finances — that the virus is badly hurting business.
“I understand that they need to cut somewhere. My thing is, you could have just cut my pay instead of sending me home with nothing when everything was falling apart,” she said.
She’s not sure if her husband’s insurance will add her and the children during his furlough. And she’s already looking for a job that offers health insurance benefits.
That leads to another point of frustration: The unemployment offices cannot handle all the requests for help because there are so many of them at once.
“I got through to the WIN job center,” she said. “The lady said, “Let me check on something.’ She went to her computer and said, ‘The system has crashed.’ ”
Despite this run of bad news in the space of a few days, she was reasonably upbeat during our conversation.
But she admitted, “I am nervous, worried, scared. I’m a worrier. I worry a lot. I’m just worried about how long this is going to last, and are we going to have to deplete our savings to pay bills?”
This is not the first generation to deal with unexpected job turmoil. Railroad workers and garment industry workers had plenty of that as their jobs faded away.
What’s different this time is the speed of the job losses and the breadth of them as well. All economies face recessions, but this is the first time so many people have lost jobs so quickly.
So if you need a reason to play by the stay-at-home rules, talk to the newly unemployed. They’ll be glad to explain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.