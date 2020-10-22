With predictions of a record turnout of voters on Election Day, Nov. 3, the states without early voting procedures may wish for a change in their laws.
Mississippi would be among those, of course. This is one of only six states without early voting. I doubt many citizens are surprised at that revelation.
I was among the throng in Georgia on Oct. 12 when the state first allowed early voting for the upcoming election. There were massively long lines at precincts across the state, but mainly in the metropolitan Atlanta area.
My polling place in rural Clay County, two minutes from Alabama across the Chattahoochee River, was devoid of a rush. Five people would constitute a long line in Fort Gaines, Ga.
One must wonder what the rub is in states like Mississippi (other than recalcitrance) where only absentee voting is permitted, with severe restrictions as to which voters can vote in absentia. Conversely, early voting is “no excuse voting” (you simply vote, no reason needed).
The Mississippi Official and Statistical Register, the “Blue Book,” published by the Secretary of State’s office, lists 20-odd reasons allowing absentee voting. Many of them properly concern military personnel scattered across the globe.
Otherwise, among other rules, one must be of 65 years of age or older, physically disabled or a caretaker, must work while the polls are open on Election Day or temporarily reside outside the county of residence. Another affects our four members of the U.S. House and two U.S. senators, plus spouses and dependents.
It is recommended you request an absentee ballot at least seven days before an election. In-person absentee voting ends three days before Election Day. There is no online absentee voting, which might be considered a hindrance in today’s digital world.
Casting my early-voting ballot in Georgia was about as simple as going to the grocery store. I presented an ID card and signed my name and address. I voted and departed in less than five minutes.
Mississippi also requires a voter identification card, but it did not until a 2011 statewide referendum. You can credit (or blame) former State Rep. Bill Denny of Jackson, a Republican, for that rule.
Denny, the longtime chairman of the House Apportionment and Elections Committee, railed about the need for Voter ID for years before such a law was enacted. When the issue of ID went before voters, it passed with 62 percent of the vote. Denny lost his re-election bid last November after 32 years in office.
Then-Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann said afterwards that “voter ID may not be the perfect solution to ending voter fraud but it was a step in the right direction. It would not be correct to say that voter ID is the answer to each of our voting problems.”
When Denny presented House Bill 921 at the start of the 2012 session to officially validate the referendum’s vote, some Black lawmakers, during a furious hours-long debate, claimed that Mississippi was seeing “Jim Crow coming back in, dressed up pretty.” The law went into effect for the state’s June 2014 primary elections, following federal preclearance.
Hosemann said, “Governance begins at the ballot box. Mississippi voters turned a page in the history of our state’s electoral process in 2011. Our mutual decision and virtually unanimous implementation is our recipe for the future.” There has been no legal challenge to the law since going into effect.
Perhaps Mr. Hosemann, now the state’s lieutenant governor and in a stronger position to enact change, will lead a new charge to establish an early voting law in Mississippi. Let’s not be last again.
Mac Gordon splits time between Mississippi and Georgia. He is a retired newspaperman. He can be reached at macmarygordon @gmail.com.
