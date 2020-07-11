Even in what seems like the worst of times for business, new commerce is developing in Pike County.
Specifically, Whitney and Michelle Webb plan to open a drive-in movie theater in a few weeks at the former Woody’s Auto Sales site on Highway 98 east of McComb.
The Webbs bought the 55-acre property in late 2017, right after Whitney finished an 11-year career in law enforcement.
They already run a sports bar there, Rosco’s, which is open daily and features live music on Friday and Saturday nights. In addition to the drive-in, they also want to build a softball field on the property.
Rosco’s was open for nearly a year before the coronavirus shut down bars. It’s open again, but Whitney said recovery has been slow.
Michelle said the couple brainstormed about what else they could do with the property, and Whitney said asking others what Pike County needs gave them the idea to show movies.
“I like to do my research, so I started looking into what it would cost and how we could do it,” he said.
He found, to no surprise, that exhibiting movies can be pretty expensive. So the Webbs’ drive-in, which is still in search of a name, will start out just the way it should — with nothing fancy and a focus on keeping costs down.
For example, the theater’s 37-foot-wide screen will not be stationary. It will be an inflatable screen. That eliminated construction costs.
I had never heard of such a screen, but an internet search will tell you all about it.
The Webbs also will not use the traditional system of speakers for each vehicle. Instead, they will use a low-frequency FM radio broadcast to send the sound into each car. They will have a set of loudspeakers in front of the screen for anyone who wants to get out of their car and watch the movie up front, picnic style.
The biggest cost-management decision is the films themselves. The Webbs will start out showing movies that are in the public domain, meaning the copyright has expired and the exhibitor doesn’t have to pay an extra fee.
This automatically puts the theater’s showings into the nostalgia category. But the Webbs said it makes no sense to pay several hundred dollars in licensing fees, at a minimum, to show newer movies when they’re not sure how many people will attend.
The screen will face due east, a few hundred feet off of Highway 98. It will be across a large field from an old dairy barn and 80-foot-tall grain silo that engineer Bobby Hall operated there many years ago.
Michelle estimated that the field will be able to hold 40 to 50 cars. The Webbs’ 15-year-old daughter Marley will run the concession stand.
Admission will depend on how much it costs to show a particular movie. They’re confident admission will be less than what people are used to paying and added that their showings will be “as family-friendly as possible.” They also want to list available films online so customers can vote on which ones to show.
Drive-ins first opened in the 1950s as Hollywood tried new ideas to fight competition from TV. At the peak there were 4,000 screens in America, but today there are only 325.
Michelle believes drive-ins are getting more attention because of the coronavirus.
“You’re not going to take a child into a theater,” she said. “But you will put your child in the front seat of your car.”
The obvious goal will be to get enough business to afford newer movies. But the Webbs said they can’t get there without starting out small.
Which leads to the big question: Will a drive-in theater showing older movies attract enough people to make some money in a small market?
The Webbs want the theater open by the end of August, so we’ll know soon. If you’re looking at it objectively, the chance of success is 50-50. Creative add-ons like a 1950s dress-up night for a showing of “Grease” would increase the theater’s appeal.
The larger point, and I hope people appreciate this, is that the Webbs are willing to give it a try.
Many small businesses — maybe even most of them — don’t last too long. And that’s during the best of times, which we certainly are not living in right now.
So the Webbs get the Large Buttered Popcorn Award for having the courage to try. Hopefully local movie fans will help their little idea get big.
