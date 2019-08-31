Tuesday’s runoffs gave further credence to the argument that the touchscreen voting machines Mississippi uses should be mothballed.
Voters and election officials reported several cases where the Diebold TSX voting machines, still used in 69 counties, malfunctioned. In one case, captured on a widely circulated video, a Lafayette County voter clicked on Bill Waller Jr.’s name in the Republican gubernatorial primary, and his vote registered for Tate Reeves. The voter tried it a dozen times and got the same result.
This malfunction was a bit comical because it was visible. But what if the same thing had happened “under the hood” — that is, if a voter clicked on Waller’s name, saw the check mark in the right place on the touchscreen, but when he cast the ballot, it recorded the vote for Reeves on the machine’s memory card.
Since most of Mississippi’s voting machine do not produce a paper ballot to compare the voter’s intent to what is recorded electronically, it is impossible to verify the accuracy of the electronic vote.
To say any such vote-swapping occurred is farfetched, but there is no way currently to rule out the possibility. That’s why Mississippi needs to mandate that all counties create a paper trail for their voting machines, such as the paper ballot/optical scanner combo to which the remaining 13 counties have gone.
Not only would that be a check against fraud, but in the more probable scenario, it would allow election officials to recreate the vote if the election technology were to fail.
Tim Kalich, Greenwood Commonwealth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.