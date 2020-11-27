My home place of Pike County has become one of the most reliable counties in deep-red Mississippi to remain blue in presidential elections.
Democrat Joe Biden won the county by 90 votes over Republican Donald Trump, marking the fourth straight presidential election in which the majority of Pike voters sided with the Democratic candidate.
I am always surprised at these results. That’s because I remember the bad days of yesteryear — 1964, for example — when only 543 Pike Countians voted for the Democratic incumbent, Lyndon B. Johnson. Republican Barry Goldwater easily took Pike that year with 6,418 votes.
That was during the height of the Civil Rights Movement, when only handfuls of Blacks voted in any county in this state. However, the work of voting rights leader Robert Moses, who first arrived in McComb in 1961 to begin the dangerous task of getting Blacks registered, paid off immediately in 1968, when Pike County amazingly gave longshot Democratic candidate Hubert Humphrey a local win over Republican Richard Nixon, who won a close race nationally.
The two parties essentially split Pike County from 1972 to 2008, when that year’s winner, Barack Obama, began the string of four straight Democratic victories in Pike County. The Democratic edge has been narrow in the last four elections: 625 votes in 2008, 569 in 2012, 34 in 2016 and this year’s 90-vote spread.
Some analysts painted Pike County as a “swing county” because it had voted Democratic four times and Republican twice since 2000. Now, they might start calling it “blue.”
Pike shares with Copiah and Warren the distinction of being the Mississippi counties with a 50-50 population split of White and Black residents to go in the Biden column this year. The 2010 Census showed Pike to be 51.5 percent Black, Copiah 50.9 percent Black (Biden had a 1.7 percent lead) and Warren 50.3 percent white (Biden led by 0.37 percent). The haywire 2020 Census might show something different when announced.
Biden won 28 of the state’s 82 counties. Most of those are heavily populated with Black voters, who usually vote Democratic. Oktibbeha and Warren were the only white-majority counties (according to the 2010 Census) that Biden won.
I was surprised that in DeSoto County, which seems all-GOP when I visit there, Trump won by “only” 24 percent. In the counties of Lowndes, Panola and Chickasaw, Trump’s margin was less than 5 percent in each, indicating they’re now “purple.”
Despite the success enjoyed by the Biden-Harris team in spots around the state, there’s no real threat of Mississippi giving its six electoral votes to a Democrat anytime soon, as did Georgia this month.
It is difficult indeed to equate anything in Mississippi with the Southeast’s economic powerhouse of Georgia. Mississippi keeps losing residents and is likely to drop below 3 million people in the Census. Georgia keeps growing above its 2019 estimate of a 10.6 million population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.