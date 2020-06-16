Her long black hair was pure silk and she had a voice to match.
My McComb High School classmates and I had gathered with dozens of civil rights workers from afar during the “Freedom Summer” of 1964 to hear Joan Baez sing angelic ballads supporting equal rights for black citizens.
The year of 1964 was also dubbed the “Long, Hot Summer” as student activists from colleges across the country arrived in Mississippi to help blacks gain the freedom to vote. The mostly white volunteers came from every direction to work alongside black citizens in towns and hamlets statewide. Celebrities like Baez brought focus on their efforts, and anthems like “We Shall Overcome” gave inspiration to the movement.
How could anyone deny the cries for justice that Baez weaved through her songs in that black church one night in Burglund?
Those of us who lived through that agonizing summer believed it was one to end all hot summers. McComb experienced an entire year of racial disharmony and it took a petition by 650 citizen-heroes to bring an end to the violence.
How hot could one summer be? Blistering enough for the Ku Klux Klan to firebomb a dozen black churches and other black-owned properties in a city and county that saw the violence arrive early in the year and stay late, as detailed in “Hometown,” a book I wrote about the troubles.
McComb had already endured discordant summers in 1960, 1961 and 1963. The local civil rights projects slowed in 1962 but violence ensued in north Mississippi that year as a near-civil war was staged over the enrollment of James Meredith as the first black student at Ole Miss.
That event, along with the killings of three civil rights workers in Neshoba County, the lynching of Emmett Till in Money and the murder of state NAACP leader Medgar Evers in Jackson, strengthened Mississippi’s reprehensible reputation of lawlessness and incivility toward blacks that’s been present since statehood in 1817 — and before.
The rioting on University of Mississippi grounds by brazen enrolled students and segregationists from neighboring states — in which two people were killed — no doubt spurred planning for the “summer invasion” of 1964 that was to come just over a year later.
President Trump’s recent threat to put federal forces in the streets to quell the rioting after George Floyd’s death was not the first such call. American presidents have dangled that idea before the public many times to try to stop one racial violent event after another. It was a threat carried out in Oxford in 1962 and heard in McComb in 1964.
McComb continues to suffer its divides with a city board that has apparently decided it needs to have at least one racial squabble at every meeting. The community amazingly pulled off a non-contentious integration of its public schools in the late 1960s under the steady hand of superintendent Julian Prince. It wasn’t long thereafter that a private school opened, draining a percentage of the white students away. Little has changed since.
As for the Baez freedom concert, I had gotten wind of it at the Enterprise-Journal, where I worked as a kid staffer. My friends and I unquestionably went to hear the country’s leading folk singer do her heavenly thing, not to try to change the world. But we knew change was afoot.
Mac Gordon is a part-time resident of McComb. He is a retired newspaperman. His book, “Hometown,” is a remembrance of McComb’s racial troubles. He can be reached at macmarygordon@gmail.com.
