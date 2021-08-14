Listening to Robert Accardo on Wednesday, it struck me that Pike County, like most local governments, has a pretty long wish list that may not fit into the available kettle of revenue.
Accardo is the president of the Pike County Board of Supervisors, and he spoke to the McComb Rotary Club about any number of things going on in the county.
He had an excellent observation about Sheriff James Brumfield’s request for a budget increase that would allow the hiring of two more deputies. This is a serious test of the board’s stated commitment to pass a budget without raising property taxes.
Accardo acknowledged that the volume of calls to the sheriff’s department has increased, which could justify expanding the staff.
“When you talk to the sheriff, you say, ‘Go get ’em,’ but when you talk to supervisors, you say, ‘Hold that budget. We don’t want any tax increase,’ ” Accardo said. “We’re a little schizophrenic about this sometimes.”
He’s exactly right. Everybody reading this knows somebody who believes the sheriff’s office needs to be more vigilant about crime, or that supervisors need to pave more roads — but who also is certain the county already gets enough tax dollars.
And if you don’t know somebody who talks about this stuff, that probably means you’re saying it yourself.
As of Friday, it was doubtful the board will approve the sheriff’s request. As a property owner and taxpayer, I would not be thrilled if the board raised the millage rate for this. But I would understand.
Sometimes you just have to pay up. In fact, the prior board of supervisors did that a few years ago when they raised taxes to make a big investment in Gateway Industrial Park along Interstate 55.
So far, the investment has not paid off. There is one small building in the park, and the National Guard still plans to build an armory there, but in terms of new jobs and business in Pike County, Gateway has yet to deliver.
Fortunately for the long term, the current board still has faith. Accardo said a $1 million project to extend water service to the property should begin this month.
The county also is looking at a speculative industrial building for Gateway — basically a vacant frame and roof that a new business can tailor for its specific needs. This worked years ago with the Aaron’s Rents building in the Metro-Pike Industrial Park.
“If we build it, they will come,” Accardo said in his best “Field of Dreams” voice. He noted that Lincoln County recently built one and is about to start on a second.
He said Pike County is due to receive $7.6 million in American Rescue Plan money, and it is earmarked for water and sewer projects and internet service.
Other items he mentioned included the Bogue Chitto Water Park (“We’re polishing that gem,” he remarked); 10 enclosed hangars at the McComb-Pike County Airport, with tenants of the hangars repaying the loan; new voting machines, which he said are included in the upcoming budget; and improvements to the Pike County courthouse.
Accardo also said Pike County needs a long-term plan, which he described as “not a road map but a compass that points the direction.” That will be interesting if it includes any hint of a countywide zoning plan.
He believes the lack of zoning regulations outside municipalities hurts economic development efforts and reduces property values in at least one school district.
From experience, good luck with that one. If supervisors want more public participation at board meetings, just bring up rural zoning. It’s the field of nightmares: If you talk about it, they will come.
This was the second straight week that Rotary had a speaker who believes in Pike County. McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley preceded Accardo and discussed his goals for the city.
Few will agree with everything Lockley and Accardo want to do. But they both want Pike County to aim higher. The challenge now is how to make that happen.
