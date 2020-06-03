Tuesday’s front page included the disappointing, but perhaps not too surprising, news that less than half of the residents in Southwest Mississippi have filled out their census forms.
The coronavirus is a big part of the reason for this inattention to an important detail. The virus has greatly disrupted the constitutionally required work of counting the American population every 10 years. It forced the Census Bureau to extend the deadline for sending information by two months, to Oct. 31.
But the unavoidable fact is that, virus or not, about 40% of Mississippi’s population doesn’t think the census is important. This group is mistaken. The census helps decide how much money states get from a labyrinth of federal programs. For a poor state like Mississippi, few things are more vital than outside help.
All homes received a census form in the spring, and it included instructions on how to do the work online. It only takes a few minutes and is well worth the time.
Jack Ryan, Enterprise-Journal
