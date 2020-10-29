It began with Donald J. Trump’s trampling of John McCain’s good name and Hillary Clinton’s calling Trump's supporters a “basket of deplorables.”
And that was just the campaign for president in 2016. It went downhill from there.
Those comments set the tone for the most partisan and acrimonious presidential term in American history. The result was a nation divided as never before along many lines: political, racial, economic, medical and even religious. Family members were pitted against each other, friend against friend.
The rotten detritus of the 2016 campaign flowed straight to the 2020 campaign. Remember the ungodly first debate that amounted to a shouting match? The rematch was only a smidgen better.
Is it possible for the nation’s wounds to be healed after such turmoil? It’s the question of the ages. Many worry the “United” States of America will remain fractured for years ahead.
Before this, Americans respected the views of others on almost any subject. Now, everybody is out for blood. Armed militia groups already patrol the streets in some cities.
One Georgia-based militiaman quoted in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution recently said, “We are expecting and preparing for a civil war by the end of 2021 if things keep going the way they are.” Can he be serious?
Furthermore, will the losing side accept the result of Tuesday’s election between the Republican incumbent Trump and Democrat Joe Biden?
There’s a mournful old country song by Porter Wagoner whose title, “I’ve Enjoyed as Much of This as I Can Stand,” epitomizes the way most of the nation feel about the past four years.
This toxic war of words is more than Americans agreed to take on four years ago. We have fought over our beliefs, hardly ever yielding, rarely trying to understand or respect how the other feels. So you’re happy knowing that you’ve managed to humiliate someone over a political situation that was out of your control anyway?
Trump’s record is one of mixed success and numerous promises that were never fulfilled. But in reality, these four years have been more about his personality and swagger over being President of the United States of America than political actions or philosophy.
Something came along this year that changed everything: the coronavirus pandemic. President Trump has been on the defensive trying to ward off charges that he could have done more to prevent a surge in infections and deaths and the accompanying economic disaster of business closures and massive unemployment.
Biden and the Democrats, and some dissident Republicans, have taken full advantage of this situation, totally blaming our woes on Trump’s failure to take action earlier. They claim he lacks compassion for the families affected by the virus. He rarely mentions the deceased.
This election that for so long was about personality is suddenly about the issue of our lives: Who can best lead us through the pandemic — emotionally, medically and financially?
No matter who wins, the hope is — maybe it is wishful thinking — that we will accept the results and move toward healing the nation. If not, we’re in for four more years of the misery we’ve “enjoyed” during the past four.
This old reporter believes that America is better than this; that the last four years were an aberration rarely, if ever, to be experienced again.
Two years ago, I wrote about falling out with some old friends over this hot political mess. The dialogue was at times so harsh, I broke ranks with them for a while. I’ve properly and happily made up with two of them.
Porter Wagoner, you were right. We’ve had enough of this already.
Mac Gordon is a native and part-time resident of McComb. He is a retired reporter. He can be reached at macmarygordon @gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.