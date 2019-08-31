Local taxes are going up next year, and the different reactions to these decisions are very interesting.
The McComb city board has been criticized for its plan to raise property taxes to build a new gym at the Martin Luther King Center in Burglund.
But there has been virtually no criticism of Pike County supervisors, who are raising property taxes because of rising costs for health insurance and workers compensation. They also want to give employees a 3 percent raise and give more money to the Scenic Rivers Development Alliance.
McComb’s public notices say the city intends to increase taxes by 3 mills in the upcoming budget year, which starts Oct. 1. About half of this is for the gym, and the board has not yet decided if it will go with the full 3-mill increase.
The city board also plans to borrow money for a street paving program, but the tax increase to do that may be delayed a year.
The wisdom of a new gym at the MLK Center has been debated at board meetings and gently questioned on this page. The real meanness has come on social media, where plenty of people say this is evidence that the new black-majority board intends to run business out of town, among other things.
I don’t buy that. No matter who’s on the city board, they need revenue from sales taxes to make the budget work. A higher property tax won’t make businesses in McComb very happy, but the larger question is whether it will further decrease sales tax revenue or, even worse, discourage new development in the city or expansion of existing properties.
It certainly is fair to question the merits of a tax increase to build a gym. I’m not thrilled with the idea, but I get that the board thinks Burglund is often ignored.
It’s not the end of the world for me that the city is going to build the gym, but I hope they figure out how to keep up the property. The prior gym never got the attention it needed.
Having said that, the love fest at this week’s McComb Rotary Club meeting was amazing. Supervisor Chuck Lambert spoke to the group with fellow board members Luke Brewer and Gary Honea also in attendance. If anybody was blazing mad about the decision to raise county property taxes, it did not show.
Lambert made a good defense of the county’s 1.84-mill increase, especially with its rising health insurance and workers comp premiums.
Scenic Rivers is getting a good bit more money from the county in an effort to encourage other member counties to contribute 1 mill of property tax revenue. The Pike County Economic Development District also is getting an extra $10,000.
The muted reaction to this decision is the exact opposite of what happened a few years ago, when supervisors raised property taxes to develop the Gateway Industrial Park along Interstate 55.
Given that the fracking “man-camp” never got built, and that the industrial park still has only one building in it, Gateway will remain a literal sitting duck for people to criticize until a big employer starts building there.
I agree with Lambert, who predicted at Rotary that the park will pay huge dividends one day. It was worth the taxpayers’ money to prepare this land for industries.
If McComb raises taxes by the full 3 mills that it announced, property in the city will have a total of 4.84 more mills applied to its taxes next year. That’s pretty big.
In fact, here’s how big: McComb’s current millage is 39.84 and Pike County’s is 62.12. The total of those two millage rates is 101.96.
Adding 4.84 mills to that is an increase of 4.7 percent. That’s a hefty bite in a single year. It doesn’t mean all McComb property owners’ tax payments will rise by that percentage, but many of them will be in that range.
Most likely, the different reactions to the two tax increases involve the fact that a black-majority board is raising the millage to build a gym in a black neighborhood, while a white-majority board is doing it to keep up with rising general expenses.
Translated: It’s tolerable if Republicans get behind a tax increase. But not Democrats.
I’m not philosophically opposed to tax increases. But it’s a concern when property tax rates in McComb go up by nearly 5 percent.
This is a giant warning that McComb and Pike County need to get into growth mode to develop new tax sources instead of increasing rates on the existing ones.
