I consider myself an early riser, usually 4 a.m. It’s not like I have anything important planned for the day, it’s just that by 4:00 I’m ready to get up and get going.
One recent morning I needed something to do. I noticed a copy of the 2020-21 Discover magazine that I had picked up the day before when I was in town, and I started reading it.
I’ll tell you what. After I read a few articles in it, I realized something. If I didn’t already live in Pike County, I would be packing my bags and heading in this direction right now.
That should not have surprised me, or any of you, because we all know just how wonderful Southwest Mississippi is. And I realized the Discover magazine lets a lot more people know.
A couple of its articles almost brought tears to my eyes. As you can probably guess, one of those was about our beloved McComb Railroad Depot Museum. I think this is one of those things they refer to as “gone but not forgotten.” And I don’t think it will be gone for long. Before you know it, it will be up and running again and better than ever.
They say you can’t keep a good man down. The way I see it, nothing — not even a devastating fire — can keep our railroad museum down. It might take a little while, but we all know it will be back.
Another article was about the event that happened in our area 42 years ago: that tragic plane crash that took the lives of three members of the famous Lynyrd Skynyrd band, plus the airplane’s pilot and co-pilot. If it hadn’t been for some of the Gillsburg residents and first responders who worked through the night, more lives would have been lost.
There was so much about the history of Southwest Mississippi in Discover — lots of things I didn’t know.
I had always heard that Summit got its name because it was the highest point on the Illinois Central Railroad between New Orleans and Jackson, when actually nearby Brookhaven holds that title. Summit was founded in 1856 by Col. William H. Garland, a grand-nephew of the famed American patriot Patrick Henry.
And it seems that Ansel H. Prewett, the founder of Magnolia in 1856, was killed by outlaws in the early 1870s while he was escorting a prisoner on the railroad that made Magnolia a viable community.
So to all of you who don’t already live in lovely Pike County or Southwest Mississippi, why don’t you come join us? I can promise you that you won’t regret it. If you want to experience a little bit of paradise here on earth, we will be glad to give you directions.
Debbie Touchstone
Jayess
(0) comments
