An important transportation project that could create new jobs and relieve traffic congestion in a major Mississippi Delta city apparently has new life.
The work would complete a long-discussed U.S. Highway 82 bypass from the new Mississippi River Bridge west of Greenville to neighboring Leland.
Greenville has absorbed many hard hits over the past three decades with industrial and general business job losses. The vagaries of a U.S. farm economy that can’t seem to shed itself of political interference — including grain embargoes and tariffs amid poor crop prices — have also hurt the overall Delta region.
In almost every instance where transportation systems are improved, new economies spring to life. With an outlay of $71.5 million in federal funds to complete the 15.6-mile project, better times could be ahead for Greenville.
According to the Delta Council’s “Review” publication, the funds are part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rural Opportunities to Use Transportation for Economic Success program, aimed at addressing disparities in rural America’s infrastructure needs.
The announcement of the proposed funding began a 60-day review period for Congress. If everything jells, the money will be sent to on Mississippi.
The bypass project has been on the boards for years. I remember talk of it when I operated the weekly newspaper in Leland. That town had already witnessed, some 40 years earlier, a bypass of the north-south U.S. 61, which previously sent all manner of vehicles through downtown Leland.
“Completion of the Greenville Bypass is good for Mississippi and will have a significant impact for Greenville, the Delta and communities along U.S. 82,” the Delta Review quoted U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi. “This major award ... is the final piece of a multi-phase effort to ensure this highway remains a source of economic vitality for our state.”
No longer would heavy 18-wheelers be faced with negotiating Greenville city streets to move freight. The planned route would take them off the “new” Mississippi River Bridge, a 2.5-mile span opened in 2010, and send them around Greenville’s southern end to an east-west intersection at Leland.
The old river bridge, opened in 1940, had been plagued by dozens of collisions annually from barges. There also were frequent vehicle crashes on the two-lane bridge between Greenville and Lake Village, Ark. Crossing that structure when it was iced over — as I prayerfully did once in 1978 — could be a terrifying adventure.
Completion of the bypass project for Greenville could help return the old Air Force town to prominence among the state’s municipalities with populations of 35,000 or more citizens. That was the city’s census count in 2010, compared to 45,226 in 1990, and even higher years ago. Its poverty rate is a staggering 35 percent, with a per-capita income of $19,388.
Greenville’s downtown business district has suffered the loss of some landmark establishments in recent years, including the iconic original Stein-Mart. A shopping mall’s vibrancy is lacking. Barge business on the Mississippi River, a key cog in its business core for decades, has been slowed by the petroleum industry’s troubles, some of that due to the coronavirus.
Greenville has always been resilient in the face of adversity. The place produces some of the most creative folk Mississippi offers, with numerous celebrated writers and artists emerging from its loins. Several unique music and food fests have also helped the economy.
The lively cultural arts scene and several notable restaurants, including the celebrated Doe’s Eat Place, have produced a keen joie de vivre for Greenville. The bypass project could be an enhancement of that spirit for years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.