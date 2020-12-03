I was OK with the idea of mail-in voting until I learned what ballot harvesting was.
Ballot harvesting is the practice of finding people who don’t have much interest in voting and persuading them to let an outside party fill out their ballot for them. It’s a vote by proxy, if you will.
In states where the practice is legal, volunteers or campaign workers can go directly to the homes of voters, collect the completed ballots, and drop them off en masse at polling places or election offices. In some states, ballot harvesters can be paid hourly for their work collecting ballots.
Wikipedia states, “As of July 2020, 26 states allow specified agents to collect and submit ballots for another voter. Usually such agents are family members or persons in the same household. Thirteen states neither enable nor prohibit ballot collection as a matter of law. Among those that allow it, 12 have limits on how many ballots an agent may collect.
“California changed its rules before the 2018 midterm elections to allow people other than family members to collect and submit ballots. Last-minute submissions of votes in the election delayed results and some pundits and Republican politicians suggested that it influenced the outcome of several elections.
“While the Los Angeles Times editorial board rejected claims that any elections were affected by the new ballot-harvesting law in the 2018 midterms, which is unsubstantiated, it did call for the law to be fixed or repealed, saying the law ‘does open the door to coercion and fraud.’ ”
Ballot harvesting is the direct result of voting by mail. Understandably, with the Covid-19 crisis, voting by mail was pushed as a safe alternative to long, crowded lines. But this should not set the precedent for future elections. There is simply too much opportunity for fraud.
President Trump’s election lawsuits rely on irregularities caused by mail-in voting and accusations of ballot harvesting. If these changes had not occurred, our election would have been settled by now.
I’m all for convenience. I like paying my utility bill by bank draft. I’m all for computer automation that makes life easier. But voting is not the same as paying your utility bill.
First of all, I have never been an advocate of exhorting disinterested citizens to vote in elections about which they know very little. If you aren’t interested enough to educate yourself on the issues and the candidates, do us all a favor and don’t bother. No vote is much better than an uneducated vote.
I have never had a single problem voting. This year was the first year I ever had to wait in line, but it was brief. We shouldn’t change our entire way of voting based on one strange year caused by a virus.
I am less against early voting than mail-in voting. At least with early voting you actually have to show up physically to vote.
With mail-in voting, there is a complete disconnect between the person and the vote. The opportunity for fraud is immense.
The beauty of our existing, tried-and-true system is the immediacy of the event. It happens all at once in one time and place. That greatly limits the ability to manipulate the system.
Pollworkers are hired and trained to supervise the process. You show up, present ID, sign your name and vote.
It’s a well-organized system that has decades of fine tuning. There are elaborate rules and regulations about what pollworkers can do and say and how the whole process is orchestrated.
But if you just mail out ballots to any address and then log anything that comes back returned and signed, you are greatly limited in your ability to monitor and verify the whole process. It is a recipe for disaster.
This is not a Republican or Democratic issue. No doubt both parties will ramp up their ballot harvesting techniques. Indeed, this will turn into a political art form. It will just be a matter of time before disinterested people sell their votes to the highest bidder.
Covid-19 has caused damage far beyond the death and destruction of the virus itself. It has wreaked huge economic damage and caused huge collateral healthcare damage. Let’s not let the virus destroy the most open and honest electoral system in the world.
(1) comment
Mr. Emmerich, I agree with your dissertation regarding ballot harvesting, although I think that particular issue has been only one facet of President Trump's legal challenges to a very odd election process - based on anecdotal evidence. I question your closing thought in that, it is not Covid-19 but it is the dismal response to the virus by the powers that be. When "public health officials" can instigate the interruption of a people - social, spiritual and commercial - then our society has left the rails! I doubt seriously that the "health experts" have had training in the impact of such draconian measures which have been exacerbated by governors' and mayors' attacks on business, religious and other institutions. Covid did not do that, Mr. Emmerich. Our government did. And "of, by and for the people" got lost in the fray.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.