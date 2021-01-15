Lessons learned by William Winter when he visited McComb in 1966 helped to strengthen the future governor’s legendary ability to diffuse racially tinged events that scarred his beloved state.
McComb in 1964 was beset by a year-long cycle of racial violence. In November, as citizens grew wearier with each sound of a stick of dynamite exploding, community leaders decided enough was enough.
Enterprise-Journal editor Oliver Emmerich was among those who knew it was time for it to end. “It may be slow. But it is sure. The voice of responsibility in the McComb area will become resoundingly articulate,” he wrote in an editorial.
The mayhem stopped as 650 McComb and Pike County residents joined together on Nov. 17, 1964, to publish in the newspaper a signed manifesto that demanded law officers make arrests of those believed responsible.
Ten local men were charged with the illegal use of explosives. They received suspended sentences and probation from Circuit Judge W.H. Watkins and were told that if as much as a firecracker went off in McComb again, they’d go to jail.
Winter remembered the McComb situation two years later, when his hometown of Grenada was hit by a wave of racial violence during the integration of the city’s public school system. He immediately took off for McComb to visit Emmerich.
Emmerich advised Winter how to organize an assembly of local leaders dedicated to bringing peace in Grenada. Among the ideas suggested to Winter was a “Statement of Principles” similar to that produced in McComb.
“The business owners on the square almost grabbed it out of my hands, they were so desperate for it,” Winter told me in an interview for my 2009 book, “Hometown: How a Small Town Newspaper and Ordinary Citizens Ended Racial Violence in McComb.”
Then 43 years old, Winter had already served Mississippi as a state legislator, tax collector and state treasurer. In 1972, he was elected lieutenant governor and after several tries he became governor in 1980, defeating another former lieutenant governor, Evelyn Gandy, in the Democratic primary and Republican Gil Carmichael with 61% of the vote in the general election.
Winter won his biggest victory in 1982 when, buoyed by the aggressive backing of the state’s largest newspaper, The Clarion-Ledger, he pushed his much-celebrated Education Reform Act through the Legislature.
Once again, he used his skills of negotiation to convince recalcitrant legislators that the act would move the state forward. Lawmakers had turned down Winter’s proposals in their regular session, but the determined governor hauled them back to the Capitol later for a special session. The act was “heralded throughout the nation as a model of progressive educational legislation,” wrote Ole Miss historian David Sansing.
“Public opinion had swung hard in Mr. Winter’s favor,” said The New York Times in his obituary, noting overwhelming passage in the House, but by only vote in the Senate. The act was forever known as the “Christmas miracle.”
A racial reconciliation program at Ole Miss was created and named for Winter in 1999, honoring a lifetime of achievement in that intense arena. There’s no doubt his upbringing influenced Winter and his resulting legacy.
He told an interviewer for South Writ Large, a quarterly online magazine: “I grew up as a country boy on a cotton farm living with more blacks than with whites. My closest friends were black kids. We would eat together, play together, fish together, go hunting together, do everything together except go to school ... Looking back on it, it was just a natural, normal relationship; they were black and I was white.”
In time, William Winter, who died Dec. 18, forged all those gaps.
Mac Gordon is a native and part-time resident of McComb. He can be reached at macmarygordon@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.