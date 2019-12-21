The McComb city board will be living on a tight budget for some time, but at least there are some short-term and long-term solutions to this problem.
Selectmen recently had to borrow $1.5 million from the city’s capital improvement fund in order to keep up with its expenses. This would imply poor budget planning, but other factors played a larger role.
The single biggest problem was that the city spent something like $600,000 on cleaning up after the April 9 almost-tornado that came through town. For whatever reason, neither the state nor the federal government felt McComb deserved any reimbursement.
Ever since borrowing the money, the city board has discussed how to repay it. State law requires the money to be returned to the capital improvements fund by Sept. 30, which is the end of the city’s fiscal year. So the clock is ticking; the board has to come up with the $1.5 million in just nine months.
The most obvious solution, which the board and other city officials have discussed, is reducing expenses.
The city is putting a hiring freeze on most of its open jobs, and this will save about $650,000 in salaries and benefits through September.
The downside to this, of course, is that there will be fewer people on the payroll and fewer people to provide various services. Nine of the jobs are in public safety, and when officials decline to discuss publicly which vacancies are involved, that makes it obvious that at least some of them are for police officers and firefighters. Not a comforting thought.
City administrator Dirkland Smith has told department heads to cut their spending by 10 percent and to route all major purchases through his office. This ought to save $400,000 — but it still doesn’t get to the required repayment level.
They’ll figure it out. Maybe they cut spending further, reduce some employees to part-time or eliminate a few jobs. None of that is fun, but it’s part of managing.
But while reading stories about this topic, it occurred to me that there is another way to address a financial crunch: Increase revenue.
I’m not talking about a property tax increase, but instead the real driver of any city’s financial health — sales taxes.
I dug up 12 years’ worth of McComb’s sales tax payments from the state, for fiscal years from June 2008 to June 2019. And in the past two years, the city’s sales tax revenue is down by about $200,000. If the city had that money now, it would make those repayments a little bit easier.
You could attribute this decline to the growth of online shopping, although some people have told me that a lot of merchandise bought over the internet are items unavailable locally.
A better analysis is to compare McComb’s sales taxes with nearby Brookhaven’s. In recent years, McComb has usually collected a little more than Brookhaven. But in fiscal 2019, Ole Brook’s 12-month total jumped upward by $75,000 — while McComb’s declined by $48,000.
One year does not make a trend. But through five months of the current fiscal year, McComb’s sales taxes are even with last year’s. The sales taxes in Brookhaven are up another $48,000.
Right now, they’re doing a better job of attracting shoppers than we are.
An improving economy that generates more sales taxes is not going to solve McComb’s immediate financial problem. But it’s something that everybody must be thinking about for the long term.
After all, it’s not just Pike County residents who do a lot of shopping in McComb. Go through any retail parking lot and look at the tags. You’ll see plenty of vehicles from several counties and Louisiana.
By itself, the city board cannot improve the local economy. That’s not its job. But the board can set policies that encourage commerce — police and fire protection, properly maintained streets, being aggressive about cleaning up run-down private property.
Sales taxes sometimes are taken for granted. But then J.C. Penney’s and Fred’s close, and Brookhaven gets more money than McComb. It’s time to turn all that around.
