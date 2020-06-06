There is plenty of talk about how the coronavirus is changing the economy. Some predict that offices full of employees will give way to people working from home.
If that happens, I will adapt, but I’m going to make the case that shared office space is valuable and worth keeping.
It is certainly true that we are better connected than ever before. Most people reading this will remember the days, which don’t seem like too long ago, when the only way to get somebody on the telephone was by calling their home or work numbers.
Today, most people have given up their home “landline,” and virtually everyone has a smartphone or a cell phone that they carry with them at all times.
Once you know somebody’s cell number, you just store it in your own cell phone and you can reach them with a few taps on the screen. It’s a wonder that we got in touch with anybody before this technology.
For business purposes, it has become so much easier for co-workers to stay in touch with each other. Which naturally leads to the idea that if people don’t need to be around each other to get their jobs done, what is the point of having office space?
There are quite a few points, in fact, that favor an office. I’m just going to hit the most obvious ones.
Uppermost is the shared mission that an office implies: “Let’s get this done.”
Everyone comes into the same building to accomplish specific things. When everything works right, it’s a great feeling.
The best example I can offer from the newspaper is completing a large project like our annual Perspective edition. Weeks of work go into it, and when it’s delivered to readers, it is a fine sense of achievement.
A second benefit to an office is that it teaches you how to deal with all kinds of people. Generally, the better you can do that, the more successful you will be.
I still remember starting work as a fresh-faced 21-year-old college graduate at the Enterprise-Journal’s downtown building. I learned a lot about writing and reporting, but I also learned about people.
We had all kinds of them back then, and we still do today. These different characters definitely make this a more interesting place. Every office has them.
But if more people work from home, they run the chance of having poorly developed people skills. They may avoid some of the hassles and nuisances that naturally occur whenever you bring people together, but they also would miss out on the fun stuff, like practical jokes and wisecracking observations, that make a good office great.
Here are a couple of real-life examples.
My son Thomas worked in Starkville for an investment company for a couple of years. He and the other two guys in that region did not have an office; they each worked from home and drove to see customers in several counties.
Thomas was young, about 25 at the time, and I have always thought it did not help him to be on his own. Regular guidance from the other two men, who had several years of experience, might have made him more successful.
And this week, I traded emails with a friend in Jackson who has been working from home for more than two months. Her office is about to reopen and she wrote:
“Gonna be hard to wear real clothes all day. I have been living in Nike shorts and tank tops. Not sure if I remember how to put makeup on either. Surely that will come back to me, right?”
I thought that was funny, but at the same time, as a manager it made me think.
If all your people are working at home, how do you know if they’re working? If it were me, I’d write part of an editorial, watch the NFL Network for a few minutes, write some more of the editorial, go play with the dogs, then finish up the editorial. I would be much less productive.
Now, this work-from-home thing does have obvious limits. For example, restaurants won’t prepare food at home. Manufacturing workers won’t make goods at home, either.
Still, the idea that caught on during the shutdown appeals to many employees and managers. More power to them.
But the newspaper office stayed open throughout this pandemic, and I am very proud of that. If anyone wishes to see me during the weekdays, you know right where I’ll be.
