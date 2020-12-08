I was saddened to read in the Enterprise-Journal last week that Robert A. “Bo” Dunaway had passed away at the age of 72.
Bo, as one could tell by reading his obituary, was a solid citizen and a good policeman.
He served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, joined the McComb Police Department in 1975 and retired as a lieutenant on the force in 2001.
I never had much personal contact with Bo after his first few years on the police force, but I well remember when he started his law enforcement career walking “the downtown beat,” as the obituary noted.
As I recall, there wasn’t a lot of crime in Downtown McComb in 1975, save for an occasional shoplifting or minor disturbance.
The newspaper office was then located in the first block of North Broadway, and although there had been some assaults on civil rights workers and out-of-town journalists in the early 1960s, there was little or no violent crime downtown in 1975.
Bo was vigilant in watching the area, though, and he would frequently pop into the newspaper office with a friendly greeting and to make sure everything was OK.
His main duty at the time was enforcing parking regulations, which had become contentious.
The shopping centers, with their free parking lots, had begun to draw business away from the downtown area, but there were still a number of vibrant businesses and offices on Main Street, Broadway, State Street and Railroad Avenue.
Parking was scarce at the time, and to tell the truth, the Enterprise-Journal exacerbated it.
We couldn’t get an 18-wheeler in the winding alley behind our building, so newsprint had to be unloaded in front of the office, taking up several parking spaces when the deliveries arrived.
Our motor carriers vied for the parking spaces when they picked up their newspapers every day, and occasionally a scuffle broke out between a couple of them.
Circulation manager Jimmy Long handled those, and Bo never had to be summoned to break up a fight; directing the traffic was challenging enough.
The city had installed parking meters, which had to be fed with coins every hour or two — I don’t recall which. The downtown merchants hated them.
A couple of the younger ones that I recall — one just down the street from us on Broadway and another on Main Street — were especially vocal in their opposition to the meters.
Their protests rose to the point of civil disobedience a couple of times. One put a bag over a meter in front of his store, and the other tore up a parking ticket Bo had just placed on a vehicle while Bo was watching. The young man then ran as Bo approached him.
Bo, with his long legs, promptly caught up with the guy. I don’t recall how the case turned out, but there was no jail time.
Eventually the protests against the parking meters won out, and they were removed.
A decade later the Enterprise-Journal moved to a new location near Interstate 55 with a loading dock and parking lot, freeing up space on North Broadway.
The retailers who worried about parking spaces are now mostly gone. Parking spaces aren’t as hard to find as they once were.
And McComb isn’t what it used to be when Bo Dunaway walked, and at least once ran, the downtown beat.
