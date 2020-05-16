It’s been a hectic week, capped off by the preparation of monthly financial statements.
Like everybody else who runs a business, the newspaper’s performance did not compare favorably to that of April 2019. Thanks, corona!
At least April is done. On to May, June and, someday, better things. I am more certain than ever that the hometown newspaper will excel at delivering news and advertising in both the print and online formats.
It’s easy to be worried about the virus. But it’s been a great week, because two of our three kids are winding up a nine-day visit to their ancestral homeland, and the third made two visits during the week.
We set family records for dog population this week. Most days there were four, including our two. On Sunday there were five and on Wednesday there were six.
I’m not joking: If you visit my house, wear boots in the backyard. That many dogs can really produce. It was like they were having a contest.
This is similar to the Waste Management Rule of Four. That is, when any or all of our kids come home, there is up to four times as much garbage to put out.
Mary Ann and I typically have one bag of garbage for each pickup. But both times this week we had four. I don’t even want to know the details. I am glad to be at work all day.
Plus, when the kids come home in warm weather, the thermostat goes way down. It is a constant battle.
But all that stuff is minor. It pales in comparison with the fun that we have when our kids are home.
Audrey, 25, arrived first on Saturday morning, driving in from Memphis. Her husband Zach got in a few hours later. Between them they brought two dogs. The new one was Bella, kind of a long-haired Dachshund. Returning was Chaw, an energetic, Marmaduke-sized lab mix. (Zach and Chaw returned home on Monday.)
John, who turned 31 yesterday, drove in from Houston that afternoon with C.J., his goldendoodle (a cross between a golden retriever and a large poodle).
Thomas, who will be 29 in June, came up Sunday from New Orleans with Kayla, his girlfriend of two years. They did not bring their two dogs, Scout and Sully, but made up for that when they came back for the day Wednesday.
The highlights of the week were on Monday and Wednesday.
Mary Ann and I are lucky that our kids like to cook. It’s one more thing they inherited from her — definitely not me. So on Monday, John and Audrey presented a meal of hamburgers, sausage and fries.
I thought the burger was overloaded with spices and wondered aloud if it was fake meat. My only experience with a non-meat meal was an Impossible Whopper bought on impulse at Burger King back in February. It was OK.
Nobody said anything at the table, but after dinner Audrey said the food was, indeed, not meat, and that she and John bought it that afternoon just for fun.
They reported the prices. I don’t recall them, although they were lower than the prices being paid this week for real meat. But I’m not switching, thank you.
The other golden moment was Wednesday night, when all three of our kids and Kayla joined Mary Ann and me to watch the three-hour season finale of “Survivor.”
It turns out Kayla is a big fan of the show, which scored points with me since none of our kids watch it.
Audrey seemed to enjoy the episode, though. Thomas watched it to be a good sport, while John was using his laptop with his occasional air of detachment that I find so entertaining.
So to recap: We had guests in the home for the first time since all the virus stuff started. We had a lot of dogs. There was a lot more garbage than usual. We had a surprise veggie burger dinner. And we pulled off a family viewing of “Survivor.”
What a grand time! There definitely were logistical challenges — the big dogs constantly got in my way and the smaller ones seemed determined to get tangled in my legs and make me trip — but it is so cool when all three of our kids choose to spend time with us.
It is not that way with all families. The old Harry Chapin “Cat’s in the Cradle” song comes to mind. But somehow Mom and I pulled it off.
Throw a virus at me. Throw another recession if you like. Throw whatever. I’ve got my wife, kids and however many dogs. Life is good.
