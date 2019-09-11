It’s tax time in Mississippi as city and county governments figure out how to pay for services rendered to the citizens in the next fiscal year. You know — funding for lawmen and firemen, sewage disposal, pothole-laden streets and roads, community centers, and so forth.
Most folks realize there is only one way to foot these bills, and that’s through taxation with representation, like property taxes, sales taxes, school taxes and bond issues for long-term projects. State government provides some funding but never enough.
New fiscal years in most cities and counties begin on Oct. 1. This is different from the state’s fiscal year setup, beginning annually on July 1.
Local governments often must increase various taxes to have enough money to pay the cost of services. That’s never a nice thing to do, and it’s gotten thousands of local officials beaten at the polls next time around.
What you’d better hope is that you have a local newspaper to inform the public about these tax increases — or that taxes will stay the same.
My local paper, the Enterprise-Journal, does an excellent job reporting on such matters. There’s been a brouhaha lately over a proposed property tax increase by the Pike County Board of Supervisors.
One businessman told the board he pays three times more for truck tags than he paid in Alabama for the same fleet. Veteran Supervisor Gary Honea wryly suggested to the businessman that “if you can’t pay your taxes, sell your property or move somewhere else,” no amplification required.
The newspaper also told of the supervisors’ plan to give more tax revenue to the still-fledgling Scenic Rivers Development Alliance, which took over (and turned around) a financially failing golf course at Percy Quin State Park. The group has been involved in myriad other economic development projects. It has mostly earned plaudits for its work, but there’ll always be skeptics, and the newspaper quoted a few of them.
The E-J also reported on discord at the McComb city board about spending for the next year, including additional police cars, more public works staffers and contributions to various groups like, yes, the ubiquitous Scenic Rivers outfit.
In nearby Summit, the city council said there’d be no need for increased taxes because the assessed valuation of property has increased, eliminating the need for a hefty tax hike that had been in the works.
Cities and counties across the state are going through these same motions, with tax increases being planned to support services, many of which are arising for the first time.
If you have a local newspaper to advise you on these situations, be glad. In this age of declining readership and advertising revenues, some papers have reduced coverage on these issues. In extremely poor, distressed locales, there’s no media to begin with.
The county where we live part-time in South Georgia has no real newspaper. There’s what I call a “sheet” that is published once a month and includes bare-bones coverage about local taxes. The sheet is a public service of a city-county “health partnership,” not a media company.
Even though it’s, as I said, not a real newspaper, it at least gives the taxpayers and other citizens a heads-up on taxes. It reported a few weeks ago that the city government plans a substantial 7.85 percent tax increase. The sheet informed of three public hearings at which citizens could make comments or complaints.
So, whether you have a real newspaper in your community or something akin to a newspaper, read it and stay informed.
I can guarantee this: No news is not always good news.
Mac Gordon is a native of McComb and a retired Mississippi newspaperman. He can be reached at macmarygordon@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.