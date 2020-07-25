History tells many stories of good things happening during bad times. This is going on right now in Pike County, no matter how much our coronavirus numbers are increasing.
Two weeks ago I wrote about how Whitney and Michelle Webb are setting up a drive-in movie theater behind Rosco’s, the bar they own on Highway 98 east of McComb. To find it, look for the police car mounted 25 feet on a pole.
Now comes word that Rob and Bella Surrett are ready to build a small shopping center on Veterans Boulevard in front of the Hampton Inn.
It’s nothing spectacular — 6,000 square feet, with one of three spaces already rented — but it’s one more welcome signal that somebody is willing to invest locally. The Surretts would only do this if they thought this market still had economic potential.
It’s easy to buy into the negatives about McComb. The coronavirus is starting to hit Pike County hard as the number of positive tests increase more rapidly than in the past.
The current version of the city board seems intent on matching its predecessors’ tendencies to bicker.
There are a number of conspicuous commercial vacancies, including several on Veterans Boulevard, where the Surretts are building. The newly renamed Uptown McComb retail center, formerly known as Edgewood Mall, is the most obvious example of a building that needs an extreme makeover.
Sometimes the general opinion seems to be that McComb’s best days are behind it. The city’s population is now 70% black, which to some critics is the kiss of death, and they can point to other cities that have suffered after white flight.
McComb, like many towns its size, definitely faces its challenges. No. 1 on my list is the shocking number of abandoned homes that are a blight on many neighborhoods. No. 2 is the growing difficulty of competing for jobs with larger markets.
But to predict that the end is near ignores the positives and the possibilities.
Pike County’s biggest asset is Interstate 55, which guarantees a steady stream of traffic. Surrett said 28,000 cars per day navigate Veterans Boulevard. Delaware Avenue probably has a higher count, and Presley Boulevard can’t be too far behind.
If there are that many cars here, there’s still a lot of commerce going on. And there’s plenty of space for more of it.
Veterans has land. Anna Drive is slowly building out. They didn’t clear all that land on Presley near the interstate to plant corn. Summit’s I-55 exit also has potential.
Plus, we should not discount the willingness of people to try new things.
Rob Surrett, who moved to McComb in 1997, operates the Marathon Breakpoint convenience store in front of Wal-Mart. He also owns the Exxon store in Bude.
He said he bought the shopping center site because he wanted to get into a different kind of business.
Bella added, “You look around and see all the ‘For Sale’ signs around the mall. But stand on Veterans on a Saturday and see all the cars that go by.”
Rob said he’d like to see a new business wind up in the shopping center. Financial and medical offices, or possibly a restaurant, are among the types he believes are possible.
We should know soon. Construction is about to begin, and should be finished late this year or in early 2021.
Look, this is a small piece of a very big puzzle. One three-unit shopping center does not mark a turnaround for McComb or Pike County. The trick is to get more people like the Surretts, whether they live here or somewhere else, to see this area’s potential.
And let’s also remember that a once-in-a-century pandemic is not the time to expect magical things. The people who are expanding deserve credit for recognizing that at some point, the virus will be behind us. History is very clear that the economy always turns upward, and there is no reason to think this time will be any different.
However, let’s also be realistic. Barring an exceptional stroke of good fortune, Pike County is unlikely to get a giant plant with 1,000 full-time jobs. More likely, we will have to create them 10, 20 and 30 at a time — the way plastic-bag guys like John Westbrook have done in recent years.
People tend to complain that the newspaper is too negative. We’re just reporting what’s going on, and so it is nice to report that somebody has confidence in McComb.
