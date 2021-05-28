The Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack has brought to the foreground a problem that has long been simmering in our online, interdependent economic system.
An entire economic ecosystem has evolved around ransomware. Private companies buy insurance and pass the cost on to consumers. When attacked, they use their insurance money to pay off the underworld heisters.
This vicious cycle will keep growing until Congress passes a law forbidding any private company from paying ransomware.
Congress needs to act quickly to protect our infrastructure and our economy. The Colonial incident is a shot over our country’s bow. We are lucky it wasn’t worse. It shows how brazen the thieves have become. It will not stop until Congress acts.
Ransomware exists because the software thieves know that private companies would rather pay a small amount than deal with a computer meltdown.
Most large companies already have ransomware insurance, which makes the decision even easier. The cost gets passed on to consumers, creating a huge drag on our economy.
If paying ransomware were illegal, then the hackers would have no potential reward and this extortion game would collapse like a house of cards. If such a law ever got passed, it would need teeth to discourage cheating — such as large fines or even a prison sentence for any chief executive whose company gets caught paying a ransom.
It would take some time for the ransomware thieves to realize that no more ransom will be coming from the United States. Congress should create a special fund to reimburse companies that are victims of ransomware during this interim period.
But the important point is this: None of this money would go to the thieves. Eventually, ransomware would disappear. Whatever payments Congress would have to make to reimburse companies would be a fraction of the economic impact of ransomware on our economy, paid by consumers.
Wyatt Emmerich, the Northside Sun
Senate must approve education appointments
Whether Gov. Tate Reeves’ procrastination on appointments to Mississippi’s education boards was intentional or not, the nine recent appointees should not be allowed to take their spots until the state Senate concurs with their selection.
If there was an emergency, it was an emergency completely of the governor’s own making, since he failed while the Legislature was in session to put forward names to fill vacancies that he knew well in advance were coming up.
According to Mississippi Today, a 1977 attorney general’s opinion as well as a 2015 report from the Legislature’s watchdog committee both reached the same conclusion: Anticipated vacancies cannot be filled while the Legislature is not in session. To do so bypasses the constitutional requirement that the Senate consent to the appointments.
Reeves would not be the first governor to try to temporarily bypass that requirement. Democrat Ronnie Musgrove pulled the same trick with College Board appointments and got away with it, according to Mississippi Today.
Regardless of the party in power, the practice needs to be challenged. Otherwise, it undermines the system of checks and balances that is designed to keep any branch of government from becoming too dominant.
Tim Kalich, Greenwood Commonwealth
