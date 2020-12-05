Many, many times over the past four years of covering McComb school board meetings, I sighed quietly when it was time for trustees to discuss the revision of one policy or another.
That’s because I knew one of the board members, Lorraine Gayden, was certain to ask several questions about the policy. Another trustee, Lynn Martin, usually had some too, and sometimes the other three board members did as well.
But Gayden often led the way. Sometimes she even corrected school staffers on punctuation, grammar or a missing word in the policy. She read stuff that would put the average person to sleep.
This rarely made for an interesting or newsworthy part of the meeting, but as Gayden’s five-year term on the school board ends this week, it seems like a good time to appreciate people like her who get involved in public service.
Gayden, 73, was involved in education before joining the school board to fill an unexpired term in early 2015.
She started with a bachelor’s degree in English literature at Jackson State.
“My plan was to become a college professor, and I went on and got a master’s in English lit from Purdue,” she added. “When I decided to go into teaching at the high school level, I went the alternate route for certification because I did not have an education major.”
Even though “teaching was always my first love,” she wound up working for the state Department of Human Services for more than a decade before getting her education specialist degree at Southern Miss in 1988 and joining the staff at McComb High School. She taught there till retiring in 1992.
She said the school board work appealed to her because “I wanted to be there to be sure that our children are getting the best that we can give them. I just know that education is our best hope.
“I preached that all the time when I taught. I was a teacher preacher. One young lady said she liked coming to my class, but many students thought I was too demanding, my standards were too high.
“But that young lady said she liked my class because I taught about life.”
Gayden said she thinks McComb schools are moving in the right direction, even though its state grade remains stuck at a D.
Over the last couple of years, McComb’s point scores in the D range had been moving closer to a C. It will be interesting to see how the state decides to grade schools during this pandemic-afflicted year.
“I think the district is going above and beyond to meet the needs of our students,” Gayden said. “I have this saying that you can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink. I think that some of our students may not have the internal motivation that is required if you are really interested in learning — attention, effort, desire. External motivation can only do so much.”
Assuming schools get back to the traditional setting, she wishes they could reduce the number of students in each class — ideally, to a ratio of 18 students for 1 teacher.
“Many of our students require some individual or personal attention,” she said. “I know we’re doing student-centered learning, but if you don’t have that personal attention, I think some of our students may get left behind a bit.”
On the board, she counted as some of her achievements setting up an annual planning retreat for trustees, an annual policy review and the creation of monthly reports on attendance and discipline.
“I do like the financial oversight,” she added. “I know how important it is to properly manage and spend the taxpayer dollars, because I am a taxpayer.”
She decided not to run for re-election this year to care for her husband Robert, who has since died. While she clearly will miss being a trustee, she said she plans to attend some of their monthly meetings.
“I promise you, I have plenty of things to do with the organizations I am part of,” she said. “My sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, once the pandemic is over, will have things to do in the community. I’m in the Omicron Federated Club, on the board of the Pike County Fuller Center for Housing, and in the JSU Pike County Alumni Association.”
Here’s a point often overlooked: It can take a lot of time to serve on a school board or other public board — especially if you dig into the details. Thanks to Gayden and others who are willing to do it.
