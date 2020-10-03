A Pike County tax review

Property owners in Pike County will write larger tax checks next year, as county supervisors, the city of McComb and all three school districts raised taxes.
There is one curiosity about the McComb school millage. The school district’s tax rate has been the same for years. But it has increased for 2021. City officials, who set the school’s millage rate, are checking this.
Two factors imply that next year’s McComb school taxes would, at a minimum, be unchanged: The district asked for $72,000 less than it did a year ago, and the total assessed value of property in the district increased by $1.5 million.
Whatever happens there, the other tax increases are locked in. See the chart with this column for details.
Pike County supervisors approved a 3% millage increase, mainly because of rising insurance costs.
McComb selectmen raised the millage by 9%, mainly to pay for street resurfacing.
North Pike’s millage is going up nearly 2 percent, while South Pike’s is rising by 0.4%.
If there is an interesting development in local taxes, it is that the millage rates for both Pike County and North Pike now exceed that of the McComb School District.
For years, the school had the highest millage in Pike County. But it’s prevented by state law from raising its rates (another reason to wonder about the 2021 increase), and that gave the county and North Pike time to catch up.
Most people grumble about tax increases. I don’t like them, but I understand the need for most of them.
For example, supervisors raised taxes a few years ago to put more money into economic development. And North Pike passed a big bond issue for construction and renovations that added something like 10 or 12 mills.
Everyone certainly can criticize current or past tax increases. But Pike County won’t grow without investing in economic development. North Pike’s swollen enrollment had long ago outgrown its facilities’ capacity.
From a taxpayer point of view, there is good news for residents of Magnolia, Osyka and Summit. Millage rates in those three towns will not rise next year.
However, a look further back shows that Magnolia had a tax rate 32 mills of property tax in 2016. They raised it by 3 mills in 2017, added one more in 2018 and 5 more in 2019. That’s a 9-mill increase in three years, so property owners in the county seat deserve no increases for a while.
Osyka’s last tax increase was 2 mills in 2020. Summit officials look the best, as they have not raised property taxes in at least four years.
Tax Assessor Laurie Allen said Summit’s tax revenue will increase substantially in 2021 due to a $1.4 million increase in business property. A manufacturer in town has a larger inventory, and new businesses also are adding to the revenue base.
When you translate millage rates into dollars, it sends a warning signal about the impact of higher taxes.
Allen calculated the impact of the tax increases on an owner-occupied home and a business.
In McComb, the owner of a home worth $100,000 with an under-65 homestead exemption paid $1,360 in property taxes this year. Next year, that owner will pay $1,436 — an increase of 5.6%.
Property taxes on a McComb business valued at $1 million were $24,907 this year. Next year they will be $26,040 — up by 4.5%.
I get that the cost of government services is rising, but 4% and 5% increases will not sit well with most taxpayers.
