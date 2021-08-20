I recently attended the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame event at Jackson’s downtown convention center.
I knew two of the inductees: Dave Randall, the pro at my tennis club, River Hills, and Randy Watkins, the owner of golf courses Lake Caroline, Whisper Lake and Patrick Farms.
It was a super hot Saturday, 110 heat index, and Ginny and I had no dinner plans, so we went to check it out. I wanted to see the convention center being used, since it is a beautiful building, severely underutilized.
As we walked in, I marveled at how such an enormous building could be downright chilly on such a hot, humid day. This is one of the great wonders of human engineering. Without it, Mississippi would be a fraction of its existing population.
I have always advocated celebrating November 26, the day Willis Carrier was born. He invented air conditioning and transformed the world.
Dave Randall is probably the greatest tennis player ever to come out of Mississippi. He won a singles match in the main draw of Wimbledon.
Randy Watkins was one of the greatest junior golf players in the nation at one time. He quickly earned his tour card only to have nagging back injuries end his career before it got started. He would have been big time.
Randy moved on. What he has done with the Randy Watkins Golf Group is a great example of American can-do entrepreneurship. He took three courses on the verge of closing, renovated them, joined them in a metro three-course package deal and now has a successful business.
My good friend Stewart Speed was there with his fiance Kim Purvis. I had no idea Kim’s father was Vic Purvis, one of the greatest Southern Miss quarterbacks and a member of the Sports Hall of Fame. This is the sort of thing I figured would happen if we went and it did. Vic played for the Boston (New England) Patriots of the AFL until he injured his shoulder. He was a sports commentator for Southern Miss for 41 years.
I also saw Con Maloney, who was getting The Rube Award for his lifetime contributions to Mississippi sports. Con helped found the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and brought professional baseball to Jackson.
It was the biggest night in history for the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame thanks to Covid cancelling last year’s meeting. Nine great athletes were inducted and two others who made major contributions to the sports. Two people amazed me.
The first was Debbie Brock, the 4-foot, 11-inch point guard who helped Delta State win three straight women’s basketball national championships. This was back when there were no divisions. Delta State had to beat UCLA, LSU and all the big schools to win.
Brock told the audience how she didn’t see size as a problem: “I was lower to the ground so it was harder to steal the ball away from me.” Now that is finding the positive in a difficult situation!
Her jersey number was 22. During a game someone in the stands shouted out, “Hey 22! Did you travel here in the glove compartment?” Brock thought it was funny.
That is a great attitude. Debbie Brock shows that with a great attitude you can accomplish anything.
The other inductee who blew my mind was the late Pete Brown, the first African American to win on the PGA Tour. Brown’s father, a Baptist minister, was a sharecropper. Pete’s widow Margaret accepted the honor.
Pete Brown picked cotton as a child until he got a better job as a caddy at the old Jackson municipal course, Livingston Park, making 55 cents a round.
Blacks were not allowed to play that course or any in the city, but at night Brown and the other caddies would sneak out and play a few holes near the woods until they were chased off.
Brown taught himself how to play with just two clubs: a right-handed five iron and a left-handed three wood. And if that’s not enough obstacles to overcome, he was stricken with polio at age 19. He spent a year in the hospital and his weight plummeted from 176 pounds to 100.
Brown competed in the 1950s on what was called the “Chitlin Circuit.” He captured four Negro National Opens and three North & South Championships before earning his PGA Tour card in 1963. The next year, Brown rallied to win the Waco Turner Open in Burneyville, Okla.
There is a great article titled “Remembering Pete Brown — The Man Who Deflected Hate and Won Many Hearts” by sportswriter Bob Denney.
I am amazed to just now learn about Pete Brown. This man deserves greater recognition in our state.
On a whim, I attend the Sports Hall of Fame ceremony only to be yet again amazed. Mississippi is like that.
