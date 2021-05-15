Sometime last year, I fell out of the habit of reading books. I was more inclined to spend my evenings watching movies that I had recorded, or browsing on my PC.
Without warning, the book urge returned last November, and I have been on a roll since then. I’ve finished a variety of books and thought the list might interest you. Here we go:
• “Prairie Tale,” by Melissa Gilbert. This actually is Mary Ann’s book, but I opened it on impulse and really enjoyed it. I appreciated the “Little House on the Prairie” star’s honesty about some difficult and even embarrassing topics.
What I found most surprising is that Gilbert didn’t spend too much time writing about her childhood “Little House” years. But her story of looking at a burned-up Walnut Grove with Michael Landon after the last episode was touching.
Her adult life has been more interesting, anyway. Her book dropped just enough famous names and told the right amount of funny stories to keep me hooked.
Gilbert published this in 2009, which points to a long-time trend in my reading habits. As you will see from this list, I tend to buy a book and let it “age” for a decade or more before reading it.
• “Coming Back Stronger,” by Drew Brees, 2010. Written to capitalize on the Saints’ Super Bowl victory, this is a fine story about how Brees recovered after a serious shoulder injury in 2005 almost ended his career.
The book is a great reminder of how lucky you have to be in professional sports. During his first five years in the NFL, Brees was nowhere near the Jedi Master quarterback that he would become under Sean Payton. Coach and QB may have won “only” one title, but they saved a franchise.
• Fortunate Son,” by Brooks Eason, 2019. I bought this when Eason spoke to the McComb Rotary Club in early 2020. It tells how he learned the story of his birth mother, who gave him up for adoption in 1957 when she got pregnant as a teenager.
I started the book, didn’t find it interesting and set it aside after about 10 pages. Sometime around Christmas I tried again and it worked.
• “Goldfinger,” by Ian Fleming, 1959. I am reading the James Bond novels in order, and someone in my family gets me one every Christmas. They take about a week to finish and usually are good but not great.
His two best books, by far, are “Casino Royale” and “From Russia With Love.” This Christmas is “For Your Eyes Only.”
• “The Wright Brothers,” David McCullough, 2015. How do you make two nerdy, turn-of-the-century Ohio guys interesting? My favorite historian was up to the task.
Wilbur and Orville Wright, owners of a bicycle shop, won the race to literally change the world. Their persistence is a great example of America’s finest qualities.
• “Chief Justice,” Ed Cray, 1999. This is a biography of Earl Warren, one of the two most influential chief justices of the U.S. Supreme Court. It is the best book of the batch I’ve read the last few months.
The number of important cases the Warren Court decided is astonishing. Brown vs. Board of Education may be the most famous one, but many others were just as relevant.
Warren himself — wow. This guy went from the California governor who rounded up Japanese Americans during World War II to the chief justice whose guiding principle on the court was, “Is it fair?” What a transformation.
• “Shadow,” Bob Woodward, 1999. This tells how Watergate, and the special counsel laws that it spawned, affected Richard Nixon’s five immediate successors.
I had forgotten that the Iran-contra special counsel worked long after Ronald Reagan left office. And Kenneth Starr, the Whitewater special counsel, kept digging until he found Monica Lewinsky.
Woodward, by the way, is unrivaled at getting important people to talk to him. Any reporter would envy that.
• “A Well-Paid Slave,” Brad Snyder, 2006. This is the story of Curt Flood’s 1970 challenge to baseball’s “reserve clause,” which kept salaries down by preventing players from free agency. I’m on Page 213, so don’t tell me how it ends.
It’s much better than I expected. But the story involves sports, race and the Supreme Court. Drama guaranteed!
That’s quite a lineup, right? And I have about 50 more books on the runway. I’ll keep you posted.
