If you’re visiting downtown Memphis, take a walk on South Main Street. Turn east, away from the Mississippi River, at the Young & Morrow Building.
You’ll be walking toward the Lorraine Motel, where Dr. Martin Luther King was shot and killed 52 years ago, which is now the home of the National Civil Rights Museum.
It is a trip back in time to look at that building, which I did last Saturday during a visit to Memphis to retrieve Mary Ann, who spent a week there helping organize our daughter Audrey’s new apartment.
She and her husband Zach live four blocks away, in a 1961 building on Main that is one of two converted into the Chiska Apartments. From their fourth-floor windows, you can see the red, yellow and teal motel sign.
I assume the happy couple knew that they live four blocks from a location where American history changed. I didn’t know they were so close to the motel, so on Saturday the four of us set out for a tour of downtown, with the Lorraine as our first stop.
It’s not just the motel’s sign that’s retro. The building itself has been preserved, rescued from foreclosure in 1983. It’s just like those two-story Holiday Inns that covered America in the 1960s, except that the Lorraine’s doors are teal-colored.
As you approach the building from Main Street, you see a large wreath on the second-floor balcony outside Room 306, where King died. Two white cars, one with 1950s fins on it and another from the 1960s or early 1970s, are in the parking lot in front of the balcony.
Mulberry Street, which is parallel to South Main, is closed to traffic in front of the Lorraine. It’s a pavilion where you can read a few historical markers.
The museum is attached to the Lorraine — a new building but not intrusive. It’s closed because of the coronavirus, but I was more interested in just taking in the motel and, across Mulberry, the back of the dark-red-brick boarding house where James Earl Ray fired the fatal shot.
The Lorraine is such an ordinary place, one never intended to become a symbol of anything, much less the most divisive struggle during America’s most divisive decade since the Civil War. It is a simple but moving monument.
The motel and museum are among several things to see in downtown Memphis, which appears to be in the early stages of a revival. Many of the old buildings have been put to new use, especially as apartment or condos.
In Audrey’s part of downtown, at least, there are not many new buildings, and that’s the way I like it. Those old designs just have a style and grace to them than transcend the decades.
Zach grew up in nearby Olive Branch but went to high school in Memphis, so he was a good tourguide. We didn’t come close to seeing everything on our stroll because it was the first hot day of the year and everyone tired pretty quickly.
I enjoyed the city’s riverfront park. It’s much more spacious than the riverfront areas I grew up with around New Orleans.
We spent about an hour lounging on the grass near the Tom Lee Memorial, a statue honoring a man who in 1925 rescued 32 Memphis businessmen when their steamboat sank in the river.
Zach had brought his drone with him. This channelled his inner 10-year-old, as he flew that thing all along the river on a very windy day.
Finally he steered it back our way, and the four of us posed for an airborne family picture with Audrey’s and Zach’s dogs, Chaw and Bella.
Drone Fever is more contagious than the coronavirus. Zach had brought the drone to McComb two weeks ago, and both my sons enjoyed seeing it and using it. Thomas already has bought one of his own. John can’t be too far behind.
There is lots more to downtown Memphis, but it will have to wait for another visit. We didn’t go to Beale Street, even though Audrey’s building is only one block away from it. I would like to have a look at the old Sun Records building, where Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash got started. There is also Graceland, but for some reason I never have been interested in a tour of the home.
And there seem to be dozens of cafes and restaurants around Audrey’s building, serving the surprising number of people who live downtown. Hopefully some of them will be nice places that happily welcome visiting parents.
