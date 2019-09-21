When Joseph Parker, director of the Scenic Rivers Development Alliance, spoke to the McComb Rotary Club last week, everything was good.
Parker, if you know him, is like that. He’s an upbeat guy.
If the Quail Hollow Golf Course got blown away by a hurricane, or the Bogue Chitto Water Park got washed out by the nearby river, he’d say cleanup was about to start and we’ll get through it with help from the Lord Above.
He was even cautiously optimistic about the possibility of Lincoln County joining Scenic Rivers one day. He said there have been some positive conversations about the topic and that the Lincoln County business community appears to see the benefits of neighboring counties working together.
Lincoln County’s participation in Scenic Rivers has been a sensitive subject in the last few years — typically one that those discussing it would rather not talk about.
Generally, I don’t have a problem with that. But I’ve been thinking about it since Parker’s remarks Wednesday, and somebody needs to publicly encourage the people in Brookhaven to pull the trigger on this one.
Right now, Scenic Rivers is focused on organizing and promoting recreational activities for its members (Pike, Amite, Walthall, Franklin and Wilkinson counties along with the city of McComb). But a longer-term goal is to be an effective advocate for all of Southwest Mississippi.
This does not mean Scenic Rivers would be in charge of economic development efforts, to use the most obvious example. But over time, it makes sense for an agency representing multiple counties to do more than manage golf courses and set up archery tournaments.
I’ll bet that any reticence in Lincoln County about joining Scenic Rivers has its roots in the old McComb vs. Brookhaven rivalry. Not only the old Big Eight football games of the 1940s and 1950s, but also the natural next-door neighbor thing, and maybe even the feeling that Lincoln County is doing just fine on its own.
It may be that Lincoln County sees no need to join Scenic Rivers because it has a good recreation program in Brookhaven. County officials may fear they would always be a junior partner, since the idea for Scenic Rivers originated in Pike County.
A few discreet inquiries ought to reveal whether other, smaller Scenic Rivers counties feel treated fairly in the alliance. If the smaller counties were unhappy, they’d pull out, right?
For the big picture, I agree with Parker, who said it is not a good sign that every county in Southwest Mississippi has lost a little bit of its population since the 2010 census. I also think the American economy is beginning a transition from an industrial base to a technology base, and this change puts small towns like McComb and Brookhaven at greater risk of long-term decline.
Finally, state officials in Jackson, from Gov. Phil Bryant on down, have told local leaders that their best chances of improvement are through a regional alliance.
If Scenic Rivers is going to focus on recreation for the next 10 or 20 years, Lincoln County may not need it. But if there are bigger fish to fry — and there are, like seeking grant money for a regional industrial park to recruit large employers — then the benefits become more enticing.
The Scenic Rivers people also have talked to Adams County. From a geographic standpoint, it would be nice to have Mississippi’s eight southwestern counties (add in Lawrence County if they are willing) working together.
A concern is that it would be harder to keep that many counties happy. Plus Natchez, with its antebellum homes and pilgrimages, already does very well on tourism, so it’s easier to see how they would say Scenic Rivers is not worth their investment.
That is not the case with Lincoln County, where Scenic Rivers membership could provide real economic benefits over the long run.
Getting Ole Brook on board would be a very big deal for Scenic Rivers as well. It would have the two largest communities in the area working together instead of perpetually against each other, and it would make it that much harder to ignore this part of Interstate 55 in the quest for state and federal assistance.
The ball is in your court, Lincoln County.
