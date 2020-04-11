Let’s make a list of how things have changed lately. People wearing masks. Lots of businesses closed. The stay-at-home order. Lots of layoffs and furloughs.
At the newspaper, that all means less money coming in from advertisers and printing customers.
If you think it couldn’t get any worse, I learned otherwise on Tuesday afternoon when an electrical problem shut down our printing press.
We had 10 press runs that day — one for our newspaper and the remainder for seven other papers. Tuesday is our busiest printing day, and our press had come down with the mechanical equivalent of the coronavirus.
That meant firing out a slew of emails and phone calls to our company’s two other printing sites in Greenwood and Greenville. We’ve all come to each other’s aid over the years when one of us has a press problem, and it didn’t take too long to figure out which jobs would be printed at which location in the Delta.
The real challenge was the logistics, made more difficult by the fact that those papers are a seven-hour round trip drive from McComb. Once the press went down, it was sure to be a very long night.
And it was. One truck got to Forest from Greenwood at 10:30 p.m., and people from four of our customers met it there to pick up their papers.
The other truck returned to McComb from Greenville at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. A team of mailroom workers put the grocery inserts in the Enterprise-Journal and applied the mailing labels. Our drivers who deliver to local post offices were on their way at 3 a.m., about six or seven hours later than usual, but the papers went out.
The next day, after replacing two motor belts that had torn up the day before, we got our early printing assignments done on time and everything looked good. Until it went bad.
At about 6 p.m. the press kept shutting down during the printing of the Enterprise-Journal. Electronic sensors were detecting a problem when we could not find one.
That required another trip to Greenwood, which printed the Hammond Daily Star for us. Because the problem occurred so late in the day, our driver did not get back till nearly 2 a.m., and it took till 2:45 to finish the labeling.
On Thursday, with help from electrician Raymond Van Dan, who was in the building every day this week, we thought we had figured out a way to muddle through until we could find the electrical problem. All five of the day’s press runs came off as scheduled, and it was nice to be home at night for a change.
This is the part where I am supposed to write that these are the challenges all businesses face, and that all equipment breaks down, and you just have to work through it. It’s happened before and we always get the job done.
All very true. Also true is the way that so many people stepped up in an emergency.
The people at the Greenwood and Greenville papers were most helpful, and members of the mailroom crew in McComb were absolute troopers. On Wednesday, seven people came in at midnight and stuck it out till we finished Hammond.
This is where I planned a happy ending, to say that this test was a parallel to the virus, which has caused all of us so many problems but will be vanquished, hopefully soon.
Well, it may be more like the virus than I expected: On Friday a totally different electronic press problem developed, and we are down for the count.
Cue the trucks to the Delta again, and plan on another late night in the mailroom.
For some reason, I am not as agitated about this one, even though I should be. Our press may be down for several days, and this will be a monumental task to manage.
We’ll fix the press. We’ll beat the virus. It just looks like both these assignments will take some time.
n n n
Apologies to Mrs. Swanigan: Wednesday’s Opinion page included a letter from LaJoyce Swanigan, who told of a recent exchange of greetings at the hospital walking track. The letter required editing for space limitations and omitted a sentence that noted she is black and the men she visited with were white.
“You deleted that the love exercise was between two races,” she wrote in an e-mail. “Two races where so much animosity and hatred have existed. My heart is still hurt.”
